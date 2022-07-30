Burgess Starts as Woolfenden and Harper Miss Out Through Illness
Saturday, 6th Aug 2022 14:29
Town are forced into one change for this afternoon’s game against Forest Green Rovers at the Bolt New Lawn with Luke Woolfenden absent due to illness and Cameron Burgess replacing him in the side.
Otherwise, the Blues name the same team as started against Bolton last weekend with Christian Walton in goal and Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson, who looks set to move into the middle of the back three, the other centre-halves.
Wes Burns and Leif Davis are the wing-backs with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in the midfield.
Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness are behind lone out-and-out striker Freddie Ladapo.
Midfielder Rekeem Harper is also ill and is replaced on the bench by Kane Vincent-Young.
Forest Green, hosting their first League One match, name the same team which won 2-1 away at Bristol Rovers last week with former Blues striker Connor Wickham, who joined them on Wednesday, not included in the 18.
Forest Green: McGee, O'Keeffe, Cargill, Stevenson, Hendry, Matt (c), Moore-Taylor, McAllister, Godwin-Malife, Davis, Brown. Subs: Thomas, Bernard, Casey, Little, Robertson, Bunker, March.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Vincent-Young, Aluko, Edwards, John-Jules, Jackson. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).
Photo: PagePix
