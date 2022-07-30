Burgess Starts as Woolfenden and Harper Miss Out Through Illness

Saturday, 6th Aug 2022 14:29 Town are forced into one change for this afternoon’s game against Forest Green Rovers at the Bolt New Lawn with Luke Woolfenden absent due to illness and Cameron Burgess replacing him in the side. Otherwise, the Blues name the same team as started against Bolton last weekend with Christian Walton in goal and Janoi Donacien and George Edmundson, who looks set to move into the middle of the back three, the other centre-halves. Wes Burns and Leif Davis are the wing-backs with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in the midfield. Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness are behind lone out-and-out striker Freddie Ladapo. Midfielder Rekeem Harper is also ill and is replaced on the bench by Kane Vincent-Young. Forest Green, hosting their first League One match, name the same team which won 2-1 away at Bristol Rovers last week with former Blues striker Connor Wickham, who joined them on Wednesday, not included in the 18. Forest Green: McGee, O'Keeffe, Cargill, Stevenson, Hendry, Matt (c), Moore-Taylor, McAllister, Godwin-Malife, Davis, Brown. Subs: Thomas, Bernard, Casey, Little, Robertson, Bunker, March. Town: Walton, Donacien, Edmundson, Burgess, Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Vincent-Young, Aluko, Edwards, John-Jules, Jackson. Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).

Photo: PagePix



Billysherlockblue added 14:33 - Aug 6

Solid looking side. Prob agree with kmk in keeping the same side ish . A settled side with our bench is paramount i think. If someone of the subs continue to shine then they should start but at the moment i agree with kmk s selection. 💙 0

BromleyBloo added 14:35 - Aug 6

Should be more than good enough - COYBs!!! 0

DavoIPB added 14:46 - Aug 6

Wierd selections. Thought we would go for pace against a side like this. Attacking threat is minimal. Expect very few shots on goal. 0

hyperbrit added 14:50 - Aug 6

very few shots on goal is a safe bet so far!! 0

TimmyH added 14:53 - Aug 6

Surprised Leigh isn't starting at LB after his showing when he came on last weekend, I suppose that's the pressure of leaving a £1M player on the bench. Fingers crossed on this game! 0

grinch added 14:58 - Aug 6

My thought is play the players in form and Leigh has been good all pre season and last week Harness also showing last week not good and we have stronger on the bench. Would have liked to have seen more intent with 2 strikers possibly. We will see at game end. 0

joyousblue added 15:00 - Aug 6

Davoip8 the whole idea of pace is to bring Jackson and jules on when thier defence is tired , if they hold out against pace in the first half what do we have to bring on I’m sick to death of you bloody moaners 1 game in and here we go again , we need another striker we need this we need that , a few years ago we only could sign loans and has beans don’t forget that get behind and stop moaning and those that say I watched the game on stream your not a supporter your a couch potato fan 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:01 - Aug 6

Don’t think the price tag has anything about if they play. Davis will be an excellent player at this league…..Leigh looked really good when he came on but feel he is back up for Left back…and see him being played more in cup games. 0

