U18s Stage Remarkable Comeback to Beat Seasiders

Sunday, 7th Aug 2022 17:48 Town’s U18s staged a remarkable comeback to win 5-4 having been 3-0 down at half-time in Saturday's away friendly at Felixstowe & Walton. The Seasiders, fielding their senior team, went ahead via Noel Aitkens on 12, then three minutes later ex-Blues academy striker Zak Brown made it 2-0, before Charlie Warren netted the third eight minutes before the break. Town’s fightback started two minutes after the restart when Jack Manly converted a penalty, then a further two minutes later Gerrard Buabo added the second, then the Blues’ leveller followed swiftly afterwards on 52 through Nico Valentine. Five minutes later, Valentine scored his second to put Town 4-3 in the lead, but Callum Harrison levelled for the home side in the 62nd minute before Buabo finally won it for the Town youngsters on 68 with his second of the afternoon. The U18s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way next Saturday when they face Peterborough United away. The squad is currently being coached by Sam Darlow, who was previously in charge of the U16s, and former Blues midfielder Geraint Williams but with those positions not set in stone with new academy manager, Norwich City's former head of academy coaching Dean Wright, having only taken charge last month.

Photos: Stefan Peck



Vancouver_Blue added 17:55 - Aug 7

I will be keeping a keen eye on Valentine 1

Dissboyitfc added 18:13 - Aug 7

Me too vancouver, looks a superb prospect! 0

