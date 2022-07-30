Plymouth Trip Moves For Sky

Tuesday, 9th Aug 2022 14:05 Town’s game away against Plymouth Argyle has moved to Sunday 25th September with a 12.30pm kick-off for live Sky Sports coverage. The Blues were originally set to face the Pilgrims at Home Park, where they were beaten 2-1 last season, the previous day.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ravanelly added 14:11 - Aug 9

Great, a planned awayday ruined :-( 0

chepstowblue added 14:16 - Aug 9

Jesus wept. -1

The_Romford_Blue added 14:21 - Aug 9

Good old Sky showing consideration for the fans again.



Ipswich to Plymouth.. an absolute trek even for a 3pm kickoff. So they in their wisdom decided to make it 12:30 instead and on a Sunday too. It’s disgraceful really. 0

KernewekBlue added 14:26 - Aug 9

Should be an exciting game and one we ought to win this time around. Plymouth rode their luck in this fixture last season against us.



We went to that Plymouth away game last season and the parking was worse than dreadful.



Got there with more than 3 hours to spare before kick-off and still couldn't find an empty bay that wasn't already roped off or not open for use. Plenty of bays ought to have been available but someone, in their wisdom, thought they'd mess with the system. Ended up parking on a bit of disused grass verge close by the stadium, well away from yellow lines, no No Parking signage, not blocking any access or causing any danger to pedestrians or other drivers... and got a ticket from Plymouth Parking Enforcement.



I suspect Plymouth Council make a tidy sum from unsuspecting match goers, especially away fans, come home match days.



So, take this as a warning if you're driving to this game... be careful where you leave your car if you don't want to be charged through the nose by an unscrupulous traffic warden and Plymouth City Council!



COYB 0

emergencylime added 14:27 - Aug 9

Whilst i encourage them dipping into our current league of residence periodically…wasn’t this going to be a double header with the women’s team again, like last season?

If so this may do more harm then good. 0

emergencylime added 14:33 - Aug 9

*than 0

OsborneOneNil added 14:36 - Aug 9

Joke.......



Now can't go as my lad plays on a Sunday. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments