Burgess Only Survivor as Blues Face Colchester

Tuesday, 9th Aug 2022 19:07 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made the expected wholesale changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United with only Cameron Burgess remaining from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young on the right of the back three with Luke Woolfenden returning in the centre having been ill at the weekend with Burgess on the left. Kyle Edwards and Greg Leigh are the wing-backs with Cameron Humphreys and Rekeem Harper in the centre of the midfield. Sone Aluko, who skippers, and Tyreece John-Jules look set to be behind Kayden Jackson. For Colchester, ex-Blues Luke Chambers, who captains, Cole Skuse, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble are all in the starting line-up. If the game is level at 90 minutes, it goes straight to penalties. Town: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Burgess, Edwards, Humphreys, Harper, Leigh, Aluko (c), John-Jules, Jackson. Subs: Hayes, Edmundson, Donacien, Penney, El Mizouni, Evans, Burns, Chaplin, Harness. Colchester: Hornby, Chambers (c), Hannant, Skuse, Chilvers, Ashley, Eastman, Tchamadeu, Kazeem, Miranda, Nouble. Subs: Collins, Clampin, Dallinson, Newby, Akinde, Coxe, Tovide. Referee: Sam Purkiss (Surrey).

Photo: PagePix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ipswichboi added 19:09 - Aug 9

COYB good win tonight please

Want to see aluko start in the league 3

BromleyBloo added 19:10 - Aug 9

Well big call/changes - few strikers - but if it works……………………



COYB!!! 1

CaptainAhab added 19:16 - Aug 9

Damn that is a good second string 2

SickParrot added 19:27 - Aug 9

I thought we were going to take the Carabao Cup seriously this year but this team selection says otherwise. Too many changes and disrespectful to Colchester in my opinion. Another early cup exit now likely. I will be delighted to be proved wrong though! -6

chepstowblue added 19:27 - Aug 9

From what I've seen of Davis so far it won't be long before Leigh is first string! -1

PortmanTerrorist added 19:28 - Aug 9

It has been a long time since we had a team capable of thumping others. Happy to see that happen tonight to give confidence to do it then in the league. Sorry Col U, but this is not personal and this is not a derby! COYB 1

dirtydingusmagee added 19:31 - Aug 9

are we moving in right direction ? tonight should prove we are . 1

blues1 added 19:33 - Aug 9

Sick parrot. What are you on about. That's still a team of 1st team players. So how is it disrespectful to colchester. 1

SickParrot added 19:55 - Aug 9

What I'm on about blues1 is that 10 of these players have not started in either of our league games. I appreciate that they are of course all part of the first team squad but making 10 changes to the starting 11 certainly could be seen as disrespectful to Colchester. That's just my view but as I said, I will be delighted to be proved wrong. 1

madmouse1959 added 20:08 - Aug 9

When is Jackson going to start banging some goals in....? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments