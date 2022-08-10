Appleton: Keogh Move to Go Through After Green Light on Scans

Wednesday, 10th Aug 2022 09:38 Blackpool boss Michael Appleton says central defender Richard Keogh’s move to the Blues will be completed once the OK is given over some scans which were part of the 35-year-old’s medical yesterday. Keogh was at Town yesterday with the expectation that the move would be completed prior to last night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United. However, confirmation of the switch for what we understand is a nominal fee is now set to go through today. “I think he’s got a couple of medical stuff and scans that need to be completed, but once he gets the green light he will be heading to Ipswich,” Appleton told the Blackpool Gazette. Speaking last night, Town boss Kieran McKenna explained the reasoning behind the move for the one-time Blues academy youngster, who celebrates his 36th birthday tomorrow. Keogh, who was born in Harlow, Essex, was keen for the switch to go through to be closer to family.

Photo: Action Images



just get a player in that can score goals , or we are doomed as far as promotion is concerned . 2

