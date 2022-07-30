Colchester Owner Cowling Hits Out at Mindless Thugs

Wednesday, 10th Aug 2022 17:34 Colchester United owner and chairman Robbie Cowling has hit out at some of his club’s fans following their behaviour during their 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over the Blues at Portman Road last night and has issued an apology on behalf of the U's. Seats in the Cobbold Stand were ripped out and thrown towards fans below, some of whom suffered injuries as a result, and smoke bombs interrupted play, while there have also been reports of damage to the toilets and trouble at Ipswich railway station following the match. “Last night was the first time that Colchester United have beaten Ipswich Town in a competitive game at Portman Road since we won there in 1951,” Cowling wrote in a statement on the U’s official website. “That’s before even I was born and I’m ancient, so there won’t be many fans that witnessed both victories. “The management of the team included club legends Wayne Brown and Joe Dunne, and four players that have come through the ranks of our youth academy started the game, with a further two coming on as subs to help us see out the win. “Today should be a day when all Colchester United fans feel nothing but pride in their club. “Sadly, we are having to hang our head in shame today thanks to a group of fans in the Colchester United end that have embarrassed our club with their mindless violent behaviour. “It wasn’t enough for them to spoil the occasion for everyone else by being ultra-abusive. “They also sunk to a new low that I have not witnessed in my time at the club, whereby they destroyed some of the seating in the area Ipswich had allocated to our fans and threw the broken parts into the rows below them that were occupied by other Colchester United fans. “These areas included families with very young children but that was of no concern for the mindless thugs that have shamed the club they claim to support. “A number of Colchester United fans had to receive treatment for the injuries they sustained from the broken chairs that rained down on them. Some whilst they cowered to protect their young children. “Although we were competing against Ipswich Town last night, I can assure everyone that the two clubs will be working closely together to identify those responsible to the police and to assist in any way we can to ensure they are punished in full for their unacceptable behaviour. “I wish to apologise to everyone that was subjected to this appalling behaviour, and also to our hosts Ipswich Town who were gracious in defeat but rightfully upset with the behaviour of fans in our allocated area. “We all hope that victories like last night’s historic win at Portman Road happen much more frequently than every seventy-one years, but I’m sure most Colchester United fans will never again want to be associated with last night’s appalling thugs. “Therefore, if you can do anything to help us identify those involved so that we can distance them from our club, please do so.”

Photo: Matchday Images



multiplescoregasms added 17:51 - Aug 10

Well said Mr Cowling, 4

clive_baker added 17:53 - Aug 10

Was his statement written by a child?



Fair play for speaking out against those idiots though. I hope we whack them with a repairs bill. 0

