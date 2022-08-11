Coaches From Bury and Sudbury For MK Dons Match

Thursday, 11th Aug 2022 10:21

Coaches are being laid on for fans from the Bury and Sudbury areas otherwise unable to get to Saturday’s home game against MK Dons due to the rail strike.

From Bury, a coach is being run which has eight pick-up points in the area at £10 for a return ticket, £5 for students. For full details and to purchase a ticket, call Di Dingley on 07792 050153.

The Long Melford branch of the Supporters Club, who have run a bus to every home league match for at least the last 50 years, will be running a large a Beestons double decker to Saturday’s match with pick-ups in Sudbury, Great Cornard, Boxford and Wolves Farm Lane near Hadleigh.

Their normal return fare is £10 but they are offering a discounted return fare of just £5 for anyone travelling with them for the first time this season.

If you are interested please call or text 07930 581879 for more information about pick up points and times.





Photo: Matchday Images