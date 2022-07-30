More Than 22,000 Seats Sold For MK Dons Game
Thursday, 11th Aug 2022 12:44
More than 22,000 seats have been sold for Saturday’s second home League One game of the season against the MK Dons (KO 3pm).
The lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand has sold out for the visit of the Dons, who are managed by former Town academy player and coach Liam Manning.
The Dons, who finished third in League One last season before losing in the play-offs, having lost their opening two fixtures 1-0 but beat Sutton United by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
Tickets for their visit are available here with a limited number still available for the visit to Burton Albion next Tuesday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]