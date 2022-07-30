More Than 22,000 Seats Sold For MK Dons Game

Thursday, 11th Aug 2022 12:44 More than 22,000 seats have been sold for Saturday’s second home League One game of the season against the MK Dons (KO 3pm). The lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand has sold out for the visit of the Dons, who are managed by former Town academy player and coach Liam Manning. The Dons, who finished third in League One last season before losing in the play-offs, having lost their opening two fixtures 1-0 but beat Sutton United by the same scoreline in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Tickets for their visit are available here with a limited number still available for the visit to Burton Albion next Tuesday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Jugsy added 12:58 - Aug 11

Massive game this one, could really put MK Dons into difficulty at the start of the season. Looks like Twine ran the show for them - but I'm concerned with our lack of scoring prowess. Ladapo doesn't look like the solution for me and Jackson's finishing was only OK against poor teams last year. Anyone else see it the same? I'd like to see John-Jules leading the line and see how he fares, maybe some combo with Jackson as the 10 for pace and power. 0

Big_Jase added 13:06 - Aug 11

Decent attendance considering MK will bring about 30 fans 2

Bazza8564 added 13:14 - Aug 11

I keep reading things about Ladapo, give the lad a chance, he is'nt missing sitters, we are just attacking around him and from the MF.



On the crowd, 22k on Thursday probably adds up to 24500 Saturday, MK wont bring many so its fair enough.



Its a really big game though, need a tonic after Tuesdays game, but if we get it, we go to Burton and Shrewsbury in a very different frame of mind.... 0

Suffolkboy added 13:18 - Aug 11

Much to eagerly look forward to ;in fact lots to be very hopeful about , and of course equal amounts of tension to go with it !

BUT in the round there’s reason for great optimism and we know our Manager is one of the best , with an excellent business team in the background re-shaping for the better everything ITFC ; so let’s be positive and totally supportive AND ENJOY !

COYB 2

ThaiBlue added 13:24 - Aug 11

Ladapo will be ok give the guy a chance for gods sake 3-1 town. 4

hyperbrit added 13:35 - Aug 11

bring Bonne back for half a season LOL!! -3

blues1 added 13:42 - Aug 11

Hyperbrit. The guy scored 1 goal in his last 31games. No thankyou. 1

