El Mizouni Close to Orient Loan Switch

Thursday, 11th Aug 2022 15:33 TWTD understands League Two Leyton Orient are close to signing Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan. In May, TWTD reported that the O’s were keen on the once-capped Tunisia international with the 21-year-old always appearing likely to leave Town this summer in order to gain senior experience with first-team opportunities set to be limited at Portman Road. We understand the East Londoners have now made an offer and the deal looks set to go through in the days to come. Crewe are also understood to have shown strong recent interest. El Mizouni made only seven starts and two sub appearances during 2021/22, scoring once, and was a late sub in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie defeat to Colchester on Tuesday. The Paris-born schemer has previously had two spells on loan at Cambridge United and a further stint at Grimsby. In total, El Mizouni, who joined the Town academy at 16, has made 16 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals. Tranmere Rovers were among the other clubs keen on El Mizouni earlier in the summer but their interest cooled after they signed former Blue Jon Nolan following his release by Bristol Rovers. Latterly, Lincoln City were also eyeing the academy product along with Orient and Crewe. Elsewhere, former Town striker Ellis Harrison has joined League One new boys Port Vale from Fleetwood, who he moved to from Portsmouth in January.

Woolfenthen added 15:38 - Aug 11

and Harper stays 1

Ipswich1977 added 15:51 - Aug 11

Woolfenthen, I honestly can't see a future for Harper at ITFC to be honest. With El Mizouni there is a player in there and maybe a season out on loan will help but he will have to a lot to be a starter for Town.



Will be good to see how he does at Orient. 1

BossMan added 16:13 - Aug 11

I assume that means Ball is now fit ? 1

