Town XI to Face Whitton in Suffolk Premier Cup

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 09:37

Town have drawn Whitton United in the first round of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

The Blues have usually fielded a team made up of U18s and U23s (which this year switches back to U21s) in the competition in which they play all their ties away from home regardless of the draw.

If they beat Whitton in a tie which will be played on either Tuesday 11th or Wednesday 12th October, the young Blues will then face Leiston, who have been given a bye, in the second round on either Tuesday 21st or Wednesday 22nd February.

Last season, the Blues were given a bye to the quarter-finals where they lost to Stowmarket having been reduced to nine men.

John McGreal's side were beaten 2-1 by a more senior Southend United side behind closed doors in their final friendly of pre-season on Wednesday, Gerrard Buabo the scorer of the Blues' goal.

The U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way on Tuesday when they face Wigan Athletic at Portman Road. (KO 1pm).





Photo: Action Images