U18s at Peterborough For Season Opener

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 09:55

Town’s U18s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way on Saturday morning when they travel to face Peterborough United at their training ground (KO 11am).

The squad is currently being coached by Sam Darlow, who was previously in charge of the U16s, and former Blues midfielder Geraint Williams but with those positions not set in stone with new academy manager, Norwich City's former head of academy coaching Dean Wright, having only taken charge last month.

Last week the U18s staged a remarkable comeback to beat Felixstowe & Walton 5-4 having been 3-0 down at half-time.

The previous week they carried off SuperCupNI by beating County Antrim 4-2 in the final in Ballymena.





Photo: Stefan Peck