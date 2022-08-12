Town Foundation Partners With Haverhill Rovers

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 12:12 The Ipswich Town Foundation has launched a new partnership with Haverhill Rovers. The link-up with the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side will cover three areas. Community, which includes disability, mental health and open access provision, an ongoing invitation boys-only development programme and a coach education programme with increased collaborative work, and Eastern Junior Alliance football – support in the recruitment process and providing players with an appropriate exit route. Town will use Rovers’ state-of-the-art facilities which include a 3G pitch and fully functional clubhouse to host community-based activities. A pre-season friendly at the New Croft is also set to be part of the collaboration, while CPD [Continuous Professional Development] events will be delivered to Haverhill Rovers youth coaches and there will be ongoing opportunities to engage with Town opportunities and experiences. Peter Betts, Haverhill Rovers’ facilities and football development manager, told his club website: “Haverhill Rovers are absolutely delighted to form such a unique partnership that helps create so many opportunities for participants, volunteers and the wider community with everyone benefitting. “Ipswich Town’s engagement work within the local community is first class and we hope to replicate that as much as possible in Haverhill. “In addition, due to the size of Haverhill Rovers, we always strive to keep improving the experience for our managers, coaches, players and volunteers and the additional education programmes and opportunities being put in place will have a huge benefit to all.” Jason Curtis, Ipswich Town Foundation’s head of community, added: “Ipswich Town Foundation is delighted to be working with Haverhill Rovers Football Club. “Their facilities are fantastic and with the planned further developments will naturally create the right environment for participants within our programmes. “This will allow both organisations to provide endless opportunities and experiences which will be exciting for everyone involved in the local community. “I am really pleased to get this over the line as it fits in nicely with our continued strategic planning to replicate activities and engagement we offer in Ipswich in identified areas of Suffolk and its borders.” Town previously announced link-ups with Needham Market and Cambridge City in March 2020. 🤝 The Foundation and Haverhill Rovers are delighted to announce a new partnership.



The Foundation will use @HaverhillRovers’ state-of-the-art facilities, which includes a 3G pitch with a fully functional clubhouse that can be used to host community-based activities.



👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town Foundation (@ITFCFoundation) August 12, 2022

Photo: ITFC



