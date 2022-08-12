Hughes Close to Torquay Loan Switch

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 12:29 TWTD understands Town youngster Tommy Hughes is close to joining Vanarama National League Torquay United on loan. Hughes has made three sub appearances for the Blues, all in cup competitions, and was involved with the first team throughout pre-season, scoring in the opening friendly at Needham Market. The 21-year-old enjoyed a strong second half of last season in the U23s, a highlight a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over QPR, having been out of action for 16 months due to injury and signed a new six-month contract in May. Hughes, who previously had a spell out on loan at Bury Town in the 2018/19 season, will join former Town team-mates Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe at Plainmoor, the duo having signed for the Gulls after their Portman Road release in the summer.

Photo: Pagepix



