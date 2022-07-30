Fiftieth Anniversary of Beattie's Town Debut

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 12:56 Today marks the 50th anniversary of Blues legend Kevin Beattie’s first-team debut as Town won 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford. On Saturday 12th August 1972, Beattie, 18, made his Town bow at left-back in place of Colin Harper as Bobby Robson’s Blues got their season off to a winning start against the Red Devils, Bryan Hamilton and Trevor Whymark the goalscorers. The Carlisle-born defender went on to make 296 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 times, and won FA Cup and UEFA Cup winners’ medals and nine England caps, netting once, and for many is the greatest player to have represented the club.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



slade1 added 13:10 - Aug 12

OMG! 50 years, I remember it as if it was today. Its frightening how the years fly by 4

Bazza8564 added 13:47 - Aug 12

I was too young (7) to be doing many away games in 72, I think I went to Aresnal and Peterborough that season for a cup game, but Home was every game.

As slasde1 says how the time flies.

And if his locally based surgeon hadnt botched his knee surgery so badly (dont ask me how I know that) he would have played a shed load more than 307 games 0

churchmans81 added 13:47 - Aug 12

I’ll be watching the match at leisure over the weekend. More immediately though I’d love one of those shirts as a retro to go alongside my 1978 and 1981 versions. Anyone know where I can get one ? 0

ImAbeliever added 13:49 - Aug 12

The start of an unbelievable 10 years, never since been repeated. My favourite goalsof Beats were the header against Scotland and his pitch long/world class blast against WBA. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments