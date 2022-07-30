Fiftieth Anniversary of Beattie's Town Debut
Friday, 12th Aug 2022 12:56
Today marks the 50th anniversary of Blues legend Kevin Beattie’s first-team debut as Town won 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
On Saturday 12th August 1972, Beattie, 18, made his Town bow at left-back in place of Colin Harper as Bobby Robson’s Blues got their season off to a winning start against the Red Devils, Bryan Hamilton and Trevor Whymark the goalscorers.
The Carlisle-born defender went on to make 296 starts and 11 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 times, and won FA Cup and UEFA Cup winners’ medals and nine England caps, netting once, and for many is the greatest player to have represented the club.
Photo: Action Images
