McKenna: Keogh Settling in Very Well

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 15:05 Town boss Kieran McKenna says new central defender Richard Keogh has settled back into life at Portman Road very well following his move from Blackpool earlier in the week. Keogh, who was 36 yesterday, has returned to Portman Road having been an academy schoolboy at Playford Road 20 years ago. Having been out with a groin injury which saw him miss the Tangerines' first two matches this season, the Blues manager says he's joined in with training since signing for Town. “He's settled in very well, exactly as we would expect,” McKenna said. “Firstly, as a person around the building, not just in the dressing room but even around the building in general and around the staff. “He's a great person to have around. He is a very humble and very empathetic person who is a really good communicator with players, young and old and staff members as well, so he's going to be a great addition to our culture here. “He's trained in two sessions and you can see straight away his qualities, his experience, the way he communicates in training sessions and the habits that he has that have helped him to have such a successful career. “So we're really happy with how he's settled in and I think he's going to have a big part to play in the group.” McKenna says the former Republic of Ireland international’s leadership qualities will benefit the Blues on and off the pitch. “Very much so,” he said. “It is something that we looked at from the summer and a profile that we wanted to fill. “The teams who are often successful at this level do have somebody of that nature. Very often, there is an experienced defender in there who can contribute in key moments and in key games and key points in the season but who can also contribute to the culture of the whole squad. “It was a profile that we looked at and I think Richard is a fantastic addition in that way. And he's been through all the highs and lows during such a long career at club and international level, and those experiences can only benefit us.” McKenna says returning to the club where his career began - although he was released without being offered a full-time scholarship - was part of the draw for the central defender, who was with Saturday's opponents the MK Dons for a spell last season. “I think that was a big attraction for him when I had a first discussion with him,” he said. “He came through the system at Ipswich and had time in the academy here and has family in north Essex as well. “So it was an important part of his development as a young footballer, he didn't go on to play for the club, but I think he definitely feels as though he's coming full circle now and hopefully at an exciting time and there’s a chance for him to be part of an important time in the club's history and an important project for the club now. “And that's something that he wants to be part of this season and who knows in the seasons going forward. I think it's a nice step for him, and he's really proud and happy, and rightly he should be.”

Photo: ITFC



