Ball Still Forced to Wait For Town Debut

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 15:17 Summer signing Dom Ball will have to continue to wait to make his Town debut with the midfielder still hampered by the ankle injury he suffered in pre-season. “Unfortunately, he's not been able to make the last step yet,” manager Kieran McKenna said when asked about the former QPR man’s fitness. “It's one of those really niggly high ankle strains that can be pretty minor but take extra time to be close enough to 100 per cent for us to be happy to put him in a match. “He's been working, but he hasn't been able to take a last step that we hoped he would be able to yet to where he's at full functionality to be able to operate in a match. So, for now, he continues to work at the training ground.” McKenna says left-back Leif Davis is OK despite undergoing treatment on the pitch prior to being subbed in last week’s 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers. “Leif is fin,” McKenna said. “He’s just building up his fitness and he had some cramp last week, so we thought it was better for him this week to have a full training week and he worked really well here at the training ground on Friday, and he's getting fitter and stronger.” Regarding young centre-half Corrie Ndaba, who has been unavailable due to a hip flexor issue, McKenna said: “He’s probably fully returning to training in the middle of next week, hopefully, if everything goes on time. He’s not out on the grass yet, but he’s very close to it, so he’s not quite 100 per cent yet.”

Photo: Matchday Images



