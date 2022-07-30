McKenna: Won't Have Been Many Hotter Games at Portman Road
Friday, 12th Aug 2022 15:35
Manager Kieran McKenna is expecting one of Portman Road’s hottest matches ever when the MK Dons visit on Saturday with the temperature set to nudge above 30 degrees during the game.
“It seems to be a pretty unique summer in Britain, to be honest. I’m assuming this is unique for Suffolk,” McKenna said.
“It’s going to be one of the hottest league matches I’ve ever been involved in, I can’t imagine there will have been many hotter at Portman Road with a three o’clock kick-off.
“It is quite unique circumstances, we had similar heat in pre-season on the day that we played Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon, so we’ve had some experience and we’ve obviously trained in very hot weather now for the last couple of months really, as everyone in Britain has.
“I think the players are adjusting to that. It definitely does affect the game. It definitely affects the pitches, the pitches are drier and slower and that changes the dynamic of the game at times, especially for a passing team or a team who like to control the ball like us.
“Those are the conditions and we have to adapt well to that and it’s going to be the same for both teams.
“There’s some adjustment needed, but we’ll do everything we can to control the strategies and the hydration and the cooling strategies and give ourselves the best chance to perform.”
