El Mizouni's Orient Loan Confirmed
Friday, 12th Aug 2022 17:06
Idris El Mizouni’s season-long loan move to League Two Leyton Orient, as revealed by TWTD yesterday, has been confirmed.
TWTD reported in May that the O’s were among the clubs keen on El Mizouni with that interest formalised more recently.
The Tunisia international, who the Blues can recall in January, told the O’s official website: “I’m really happy and excited to get going, and can’t wait to play.
“I think it’s a good move for me, I’m 21 now and I want a full season under my belt. This will help me get better as a player, and hopefully, we can go up too, which is something I want to be part of.
“I like the way the head coach wants to play, training was very sharp today, and it’s been a really warm welcome to the club.”
Orient manager and former Town loanee Richie Wellens added: “He’s a good footballer, got a lot of attributes, can break the game up, and can pass the ball.
“The system we want to play, we need a no. 4 that can cover distances, we think he’s a player that’s a bit unlucky with his playing time at Ipswich, but one thing we can promise him here, if he’s on it, is minutes, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”
The Parisian could make his debut for the O’s in Saturday’s game at home to Mansfield Town.
Photo: Steve Waller
