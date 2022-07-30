McKenna: Mood in Group Has Been Fine
Friday, 12th Aug 2022 17:31
Town boss Kieran McKenna says the mood in the camp hasn’t been adversely affected by Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United.
The Blues ought to have been home and hosed prior to Luke Hannant’s 29th-minute goal for the League Two U’s, who then defended resolutely to secure their first win at Portman Road since October 1951.
“We spoke about it straight after the game,” McKenna said. “We had Wednesday off, so that was a good natural break in the programme because we’ve got a busy time coming up.
“The players had their 24 hours to recover physically and mentally and I think everyone knew that the biggest game is coming on Saturday, and it was important that everyone’s eyes were immediately switched towards that.
“So no, the mood in the group has been fine. Obviously, everyone would have liked to win on Tuesday night. I was disappointed with the outcome, but we know where the priorities lie, and we know this is football, and games come round very thick and fast.
“And when you have a little setback, it’s important that you move very quickly on the next thing, so the mood in the group is good, everyone is looking forward to Saturday, and that’s the full focus.”
McKenna made 10 changes to his team, utilising his fringe players but he says none of them will be judged on their displays in that match alone.
“I would never make any snap judgements on a player over the course of one game,” he said. “It’s a football match, things can happen, mistakes can happen, so we’re reviewing the players constantly.
“Every day in training is a chance to impress and lay down an impression of yourself onto the coaching staff and onto myself and the coaching staff.
“One game is just a part of that, but that’s constantly under review, that’s always the process that we follow and we don’t make any snap judgements off one game.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Lessons to Be Learned From Last Season by BossMan
I spend a decent chunk of every day pouring over footy stats and thought I’d take a look at what if anything might be learned from the Town stats of last season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]