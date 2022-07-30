McKenna: Mood in Group Has Been Fine

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 17:31 Town boss Kieran McKenna says the mood in the camp hasn’t been adversely affected by Tuesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Colchester United. The Blues ought to have been home and hosed prior to Luke Hannant’s 29th-minute goal for the League Two U’s, who then defended resolutely to secure their first win at Portman Road since October 1951. “We spoke about it straight after the game,” McKenna said. “We had Wednesday off, so that was a good natural break in the programme because we’ve got a busy time coming up. “The players had their 24 hours to recover physically and mentally and I think everyone knew that the biggest game is coming on Saturday, and it was important that everyone’s eyes were immediately switched towards that. “So no, the mood in the group has been fine. Obviously, everyone would have liked to win on Tuesday night. I was disappointed with the outcome, but we know where the priorities lie, and we know this is football, and games come round very thick and fast. “And when you have a little setback, it’s important that you move very quickly on the next thing, so the mood in the group is good, everyone is looking forward to Saturday, and that’s the full focus.” McKenna made 10 changes to his team, utilising his fringe players but he says none of them will be judged on their displays in that match alone. “I would never make any snap judgements on a player over the course of one game,” he said. “It’s a football match, things can happen, mistakes can happen, so we’re reviewing the players constantly. “Every day in training is a chance to impress and lay down an impression of yourself onto the coaching staff and onto myself and the coaching staff. “One game is just a part of that, but that’s constantly under review, that’s always the process that we follow and we don’t make any snap judgements off one game.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Trac70 added 17:54 - Aug 12

Very diplomatic and professional comments, as I'd expect from KMc but Harper(who I'm presuming he's referring to) doesn't offer us anything,even as a squad player. Poor for us last season and received poor reviews from Crewe fans during/after his loan spell. Would rather he was shipped out on loan again and see how he progresses. 1

BlueRuin69 added 18:22 - Aug 12

I think Harper has some good attributes and is still very young, Cameron is ahead of him surely, so another loan for him maybe and plenty of time for him to improve and come good. 1

