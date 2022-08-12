Burley on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 19:01 Legendary Blues right-back and boss George Burley joins the regulars on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm). Host Mark Murphy will also be joined in the studio by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham. As well as speaking to Burley about his time as a player and manager with the Blues, this week’s Life’s a Pitch will pay tribute to Kevin Beattie, the show’s legend-in-residence from 2011 until his death in 2018, who made his Town bow on Saturday 12th August aged 18 as the Blues beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford. Songwriter and Town fan George Baker, who was at the game and has penned a new tune and produced a video to celebrate the anniversary, will also be in the studio. Will Town beat the MK Dons? What have you made of the season up to now? Where do the Blues still need to strengthen? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:26 - Aug 12

Absolute ITFC legend. I think it's not practice to put up statues while the person in question is still alive, but in GB's case, we could make an exception. Statue no. 4 please. Well deserved. 0

