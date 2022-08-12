Walton Aiming For Double Celebration

Friday, 12th Aug 2022 19:12 Town keeper Christian Walton wouldn’t mind if history repeated itself and he had a double celebration at the end of the season to match what he achieved in the 2017/18 campaign. Going back four years Walton was on the books at Brighton but not only helped loan club Wigan to clinch the League One title, he also earned himself the Sky Bet League One Golden Glove award thanks to keeping 19 clean sheets in his 31 appearances for the table-topping Latics. Last term, following new manager Kieran McKenna’s arrival at Portman Road, the Cornishman had 12 shutouts, including seven in a row, as Town tried to close the gap between them and the play-offs, a task that ultimately proved beyond them. He may have conceded a goal in each of his league outings for the Blues in the current campaign, but Walton said: “It’s a long old season, 46 league games and 44 still to go, so there’s plenty of scope to pick up some clean sheets along the way. “I’d have liked nothing more than to have kept clean sheets against Bolton and Forest Green but a penalty and a ricocheted goal prevented that. I’ll go into tomorrow’s game looking to keep a clean sheet and then go from there. I’ll be doing my best to win the award again.” Following Town’s first win of the season at Forest Green last week boss McKenna was singing Walton’s praises, stating he had never seen anyone better at catching crosses. “He’s fantastic on that, I have to say,” said the former Manchester United first team coach. “I’ve not seen too many better. We had to tweak a few little details in our system because we know how dominant he is in certain spaces. That’s a big part of his game and it really helps the team.” Walton admitted today: “I didn’t know he said that but it’s obviously nice to hear. It’s been a strength in my game for a few years and it’s one that I want to continue to work at.

“I’m always looking to improve at what I do and it’s a big part of the job to come and gather the ball from crosses because it takes a bit of pressure off, not just the back four but the team in general. “It can be a big thing in this division because there are teams who like to send the ball into the box as often as they can. I didn’t expect it as much against Forest Green last week but there are teams who do it and see it as one of their main strengths. “Whether it’s from a throw-in, a corner or a free-kick, or even in open play, it’s a big thing. Maybe not as big as in the Premier League, if you watch a lot of that football, but it’s still important that I keep on top of it and look to get better all the time.” Despite the fact that tomorrow’s visitors to Portman Road, MK Dons, have yet to score a league goal, never mind claim a point, Walton will be paying no attention to such stats. “They had a win in the week, 1-0 against Sutton in the Carabao Cup, so that will have helped to build confidence among the players,” he added. “We’re not going to pay too much attention to their league results so far this season. They’re a strong team and their manager, Liam Manning, is very highly regarded and respected throughout the game. We know their strengths, both individually and as a team, and it will be a game in which we will need to challenge ourselves.” Walton has been working with new signings Leif Davis, Greg Leigh and Richard Keogh in training and added: “The new lads who have come in have just added to what we’ve been working with and working on., the way we want to set up both in and out of possession. “The manager and his staff have recruited players they believe will be able to slot into the squad and suit the style the best. Leif, Greg and Richard are all great additions and we have other players like Elkan [Baggott], who’s gone out on loan [to Gillingham], and Corrie [Ndaba], who might do the same, for the future. We’re in a good place when it comes to our defensive unit, as well as in other areas of the squad.” Walton’s main emphasis, of course, is on goalkeeping and he has been impressed with the progress of Nick Hayes, third in line for the first team spot after returning to Portman Road in what was a surprise move at the time and who signed a new two-year contract earlier today. “He’s been really good,” Walton continued. “I didn’t know much about him before he came in, to be honest. I heard he had been here before as a young lad and had left to get regular games elsewhere, which was probably a wise move on his part because it has earned him a second chance at the club. “He was in the Norwich U23s and then went to Hemel Hempstead to play men’s football, which is where you can gain really valuable experience and get to grips with the physical side of things. He has come back a different goalkeeper to the one who left and he is improving with each day. “If I can help him and the coaches can help him, I think we’ve got another really good goalie at the club. I’d heard he was working in the press box last week and with us winning he’ll need to do it again when he can! “The camaraderie among the goalkeepers is really good. There’s me, Vac [Vaclav Hladky] and Nick as the senior guys but we’ve also got the younger lads who step up as and when they can. “Their fixtures and their programme are different to ours but they benefit and learn a lot when they can work with us. “We all get on incredibly well and that’s down to Rene [Gilmartin, goalkeeping coach] as he is the driving force behind the daily sessions, as well as us taking responsibility in driving it too. “It’s a really competitive environment and, as I’ve said ever since I joined the club a year ago, one that I enjoy immensely. “I see it as part of my role to help the younger keepers, although I don’t overdo the advice because I believe it can be a bit overbearing. “Rene is in charge – he’s watching footage and analysing each individual to help monitor their progress – and I don’t really have to do that sort of thing very often. But I’m here to help and I’m more than willing to do that. If I can, I will definitely do it in terms of passing on advice.”

Photo: Matchday Images



