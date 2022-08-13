Hughes's Torquay Loan Move Confirmed

Saturday, 13th Aug 2022 14:27

Vanarama National League Torquay United have confirmed the loan signing of Blues forward Tommy Hughes, as revealed by TWTD yesterday.

Hughes has made three sub appearances for the Blues, all in cup competitions, and was involved with the first team throughout pre-season, scoring in the opening friendly at Needham Market.

“We’re pleased that between ourselves, Tommy Hughes and Ipswich, it’s agreed that he’ll join us,” manager Gary Johnson told the Gulls’ official website.

“He’s a striker, come attacking midfielder. He comes highly recommended, we like what we see, and he joins our squad immediately.”

The 21-year-old enjoyed a strong second half of last season in the U23s, a highlight a hat-trick in the 4-2 victory over QPR, having been out of action for 16 months due to injury and signed a new six-month contract in May.

Hughes, who previously had a spell out on loan at Bury Town in the 2018/19 season, joins former Town team-mates Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe at Plainmoor, the duo having signed for the Gulls after their Portman Road release in the summer.





Photo: Pagepix