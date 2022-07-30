Blues Back to Opening Day XI Against MK Dons

Saturday, 13th Aug 2022 14:37 Town boss Kieran McKenna has reverted to the XI which started the opening day game against Bolton for this afternoon’s visit by the MK Dons. Only Luke Woolfenden is included from the side which lost to Colchester in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Christian Walton is in goal with Janoi Donacien, Woolfenden, who missed last week’s 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers due to illness, and George Edmundson the back three with Cameron Burgess dropping to the bench having started at the New Lawn and against the U's. There is no place in the 18 for new signing Richard Keogh. Wes Burns and Leif Davis are the wing-backs with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in midfield. Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin are behind lone out-and-out striker Freddie Ladapo. For the MK Dons, head coach Liam Manning, who is celebrating a year in charge of the club, starts former Blues loanee Louie Barry, while skipper Dean Lewington plays his 771st league game, taking him into English football's top 10 all-time appearance-makers. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, W Burns, Evans, Morsy (c), Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Leigh, Edwards, Aluko, John-Jules, Jackson. MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington (c), Tucker, O'Hora, Smith, Robson, Oyegoke, Johnson, Grant, Barry, Dennis. Subs: Ravizzoli, Kemp, D Burns, Lawrence, Ilunga, Devoy, Jules. Referee: Carl Brook (Sussex).

Photo: Matchday Images



warwickblue added 14:53 - Aug 13

I'll have a fiver on 1-1 then. 0

ImAbeliever added 15:42 - Aug 13

Unlucky Warwick 😂 0

