Chaplin: That Has Set the Standard

Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 09:10 by Blair Ferguson Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin believes the standard has been set for the season after a resounding 3-0 victory over the MK Dons at Portman Road. The Blues got off to a fast start through Wes Burns's fifth-minute goal with Marcus Harness getting his second of the season in the 28th. Chaplin added his first of the campaign and Town's third of the game on the hour to complete the scoring. A combination of a fast start and an early goal made the difference for Town at a boiling hot Portman Road and Chaplin thinks pre-season preparations contributed heavily to the performance. “It was pleasing, a really pleasing afternoon. I thought we were brilliant straight from kick-off, out of possession and in possession. I thought we were top class, so long may that continue. “I think that's set the standard for us as well in terms of how we act on the ball and off the ball. “I think we spoke about that [starting quickly] a lot as a group, especially at Portman Road. I think the only trouble with that is that it's not going to be like that every weekend or every game – it's not as easy as that. “But for it to happen today was really pleasing and obviously it makes it a lot easier when you a goal up because teams have to come out. “To be fair, a team like MK try and play and come out anyway and try and have a real good football game with you. “That was pleasing in terms of having a good football match as well and coming out on top. But the fast start is obviously really important.” On playing in the heat, Chaplin continued: “It was tough. I said in a couple of interviews before, three, four or five weeks ago, when it was the hottest day in the UK on record, that Wednesday afternoon, we were training throughout the hottest parts of the day. “And it's times like that in terms of today that you look back on because, believe it or not, it was the hardest session of pre-season and the gaffer really drummed it into us. “We did a run that day which was every line and back and it really was the hardest day of pre-season, and I'm not just saying that because of the weather but in terms of running as well.

“He really wanted to test us and that's something we want to set as a culture at this club this year. There are no excuses - ‘the pitch is rubbish, the pitch is longer, the pitch is dry’. No excuses at all because it's the same for both teams. “I felt we were probably more adapted to the weather today because we've been through what we've been through in pre-season and when you go through that as a team it makes you strong. “You know it's going to be boiling hot today, everyone knows that. But it wasn't a problem, we've been there before in pre-season and we've trained for two hours through it. “It was probably harder than it was today in the game, which is something that we do as well. If training is at a level where it's tougher than the games, then you know you're on the right track, and that's where we're at.” Chaplin's wasn't the only significant performance with Burns getting his first goal of the campaign, Harness continuing his goalscoring run and Janoi Donacien producing what Chaplin views as a man of the match performance. For the former Pompey man, getting off the mark allows him to look forward rather than backwards and now he's focused on being an important cog in the well-oiled right side. “I think it's probably the best one of the season, the first one you get," Chaplin said of his first goal of the season. "You're thinking about it and don't want to go too long without getting off the mark. “A lot of relief when you score the first one, but fingers crossed, that's the first of many for both of us. Obviously, we both got double figures last season, so that's something that we want to better this year. “I knew I was close to the goal on my weaker foot so it’s just contact when you’re that close and make sure you get it on target. Thankfully it went in the back of the net. “I'm happy for Wes as well. For anyone to get their first goal of the season is probably a sigh of relief more than anything. You can put it to bed and think about what's to come rather than thinking about where your first goal is coming from. “I thought Marcus was brilliant today as well. He's really growing into the team, learning the patterns and out of possession as well and such a big thing in that job spec is off the ball. “We're the first line of pressure and we have to be on it non-stop otherwise we hear it from the gaffer, that's no secret. “But in terms of the squad we've got, if you're in the starting XI, you're fortunate to be in it and everyone knows that. But as soon as your mate comes off the bench, you're passing it on to them and they are working as hard for the team as you just have. “I thought it was probably Janoi's best performance since I've played with him. I thought he was our best player by a long way today and I thought he was brilliant. “And I think he's got that in him as well in terms of that attacking intent and that creative spark from a deeper role. He's not your standard centre-half by all means, he's an attacking centre-half. “I thought he was brilliant and I think he can do even more of it as well. I think he's got so much within him and that's exactly what we want from him and like I say, he was brilliant. “To be fair, that right side has been a strong link for us and Sone [Aluko] is included in that as well. That's something that we speak about a lot whether I play or whether Sone plays. “Obviously, JD is a mainstay in the team and the attacking positions can change a lot. “The foundation from the centre-halves and the wing-backs is important, but whoever plays in that slot on that side is something that we've spoken about and we work on it a lot as well. We do work on it an awful lot. “The chemistry is obviously very good off the pitch, so it helps you on the pitch naturally. It's really pleasing to get two goals on that side today definitely.” 😂😂😂 @wesley__burns @J4Dona https://t.co/lnomeNw1px pic.twitter.com/XwppSh86j5 — Conor Chaplin (@ConorChaplin10) August 13, 2022 That chemistry was evident in the celebration of Chaplin's goal, which he later explained on social media. Although Town are top of the league, the position has no interest to Chaplin until December at the earliest. For now, he is fully focused on Tuesday night at Burton. “We're a football club and there's expectation on this football club, and within the changing room, there's expectation on each other on whatever game it is to go out and win football games in this division. “That's definitely no different to the two games coming up. It's going to be a different prospect from what it was today. Tuesday night away at Burton is going to be really tough, I don't know how they got on today [they drew 4-4 at Accrington, conceding twice late on], but they've not had the best start. “I think we're expecting a really tough game, and it's something that we're dialled on to straight away in terms of recovery and every little thing you can do to help yourself be fresh for Tuesday.”

