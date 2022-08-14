Tractor Girls in Friendly Action at Wolves

Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 09:22

Ipswich Town Women play their final friendly of pre-season away against Wolves at New Bucks Head this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls will be looking for a return to winning ways having been beaten 2-0 at home by Women’s Championship side Charlton Athletic in their previous friendly a fortnight ago.

Wolves play in the FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division and last season topped the table before losing to Southampton, who won the Southern Premier Division in which Town were third, in the play-offs.

Town get their 2022/23 season proper under way in a week's time when they host Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe.

🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 ⚪️



🆚 Wolves



🏟 New Bucks Head, TF1 2TU



⌚️ 2pm#itfc pic.twitter.com/PjL9xRWW1i — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) August 14, 2022





Photo: Ross Halls