Assist For El Mizouni on Orient Debut

Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 09:41

On-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni picked up an assist on his Leyton Orient debut as the East Londoners beat Mansfield 1-0 at Brisbane Road yesterday.

The Tunisia international, who joined the O’s for the season on Friday, created Charlie Kelman’s 63rd-minute goal which proved decisive.

Elsewhere, Tommy Hughes made his Torquay debut as a 57th-minute sub as the National League side won 1-0 away at Halifax, with ex-Blues midfielder Brett McGavin the scorer of the goal.

Striker Joe Pigott came on as a 67th-minute sub as Portsmouth won 2-0 at Cheltenham.

Centre-half Elkan Baggott was in the Gillingham side which was beaten 3-0 at Tranmere Rovers.





Photo: Matchday Images