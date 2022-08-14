Assist For El Mizouni on Orient Debut
Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 09:41
On-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni picked up an assist on his Leyton Orient debut as the East Londoners beat Mansfield 1-0 at Brisbane Road yesterday.
The Tunisia international, who joined the O’s for the season on Friday, created Charlie Kelman’s 63rd-minute goal which proved decisive.
Elsewhere, Tommy Hughes made his Torquay debut as a 57th-minute sub as the National League side won 1-0 away at Halifax, with ex-Blues midfielder Brett McGavin the scorer of the goal.
Striker Joe Pigott came on as a 67th-minute sub as Portsmouth won 2-0 at Cheltenham.
Centre-half Elkan Baggott was in the Gillingham side which was beaten 3-0 at Tranmere Rovers.
Photo: Matchday Images
