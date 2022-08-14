U18s Win Season Opener at Peterborough

Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 15:30

Town’s U18s got their Professional Development League Two South season off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough United on Saturday.

Nico Valentine (pictured) and Jack Manly scored the goals for the young Blues, who are currently being coached by Sam Darlow, previously in charge of the U16s, and former Blues midfielder Geraint Williams but with those positions not confirmed for the season.

Meanwhile, the U18s and U16s have learned their opponents in the Premier League Cup, with both sides playing opposition from the same clubs in the group stage of the competition.

The Blues teams are in Group G and will face Middlesbrough, Stoke and West Brom with games played on Saturday 3rd September, Saturday 8th October and Saturday 5th November.





TWTD