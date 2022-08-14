Tractor Girls Win at Wolves

Sunday, 14th Aug 2022 17:24 Ipswich Town Women beat Wolves 4-2 in their final pre-season friendly at Telford United’s New Bucks Head this afternoon. Summer Hughes gave the Tractor Girls the lead in the eighth minutes from a rebound, then Natasha Thomas (pictured) made it two on the quarter hour from an Anna Grey cross. Wolves pulled a goal back on 28 via Amber Hughes to leave the scoreline 2-1 at half-time but two minutes after the restart Thomas netted her second of the afternoon to restore the Blues’ two-goal advantage with a shot into the top corner from just outside the area. Zoe Barratt made it 4-1 in the 62nd minute having been played in on goal but the home side added their second of the afternoon in injury time though Amy Dicken. The victory is a confidence-boosting way to complete pre-season with Wolves last season’s FA Women's National League Northern Premier Division champions. They subsequently lost to Southampton, who won the Southern Premier Division in which Town were third, in the play-offs. The Blues get their 2022/23 season proper under way in a week's time when they host Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe. Town: Quantrill (Meollo 84), Boswell (Evans 76), Horwood (c), Lafayette, Hughes, Robertson, King (Wearing 76), Grey (Hailes 84), Brasero-Carreira, Barratt (Way 84), Thomas. Subs:, Mitchell.

Photo: Ross Halls



dangerous30 added 17:31 - Aug 14

Well done ladies 0

