Burton-Based Town-Supporting Landlord Wants Pub Turned Blue and White

Monday, 15th Aug 2022 09:34 Town-supporting landlord Richard Muir is inviting his fellow Blues to visit his micropub the Weighbridge Inn in Burton ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium. The Weighbridge Inn has been packed with Town supporters ahead of the Blues’ recent visits to Burton and this year Richard is opening the pub at 2pm especially for the game with food available from 5pm. The pub, which is a minute's walk from the railway station, is a five-minute taxi ride or a 20-minute walk away from the Pirelli Stadium. More details on the Weighbridge Inn can be found on their Facebook page.

Photo: Contributed



dirtydingusmagee added 09:47 - Aug 15

got to be done ! 0

Razor added 10:00 - Aug 15

We will of course be there Richard and Wednesday as well on the way to Shrewsbury so get them beers in!!!! 0

