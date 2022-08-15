U21s Host Wigan in Season Opener

Monday, 15th Aug 2022 17:21

Town’s U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way when they host Wigan Athletic at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal, topped their league last season and will be looking to get off to a positive start to this campaign against the Latics.

Only the Cobbold Stand will be open with entry via turnstiles 16 and 18. Season ticket holders will be admitted free of charge, as will Gold, Silver members and Junior Blues, on presentation of their cards. Otherwise, entry is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.





Photo: Blair Ferguson