Burns in Team of the Week

Monday, 15th Aug 2022 18:21 Town wing-back Wes Burns has been named in the League One Team of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over MK Dons. The Welshman scored Town’s first goal, hit the shot which led to Marcus Harness’s second and was also involved in Conor Chaplin’s third. Former Blues midfielder Paul Digby is also in the select XI having scored the winning goal for Cambridge United in their 2-1 home victory over Exeter City. On-loan Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is included in the League Two Team of the Week for his debut performance for Leyton Orient as they beat Mansfield 1-0, the Tunisian international having created the game’s only goal.

Photo: Matchday Images



gmanrom added 19:00 - Aug 15

No Donacien!! 6

therein61 added 19:05 - Aug 15

The new contract he signed(as an international player) shows he believes in what this club is now about and he will along with the rest of the tightknit squad K.M has built be plying their trade higher we have to admire the manager who in such a short time here has turned this club around instead of hope we can look forward with optimism for a change,

of course there will be odd dips through the course of a very long and hard season but with players like Wes we have a team buying into what is being built!! C.O.Y.B. 0

Linkboy13 added 19:29 - Aug 15

Who cares about this team of the week Horlicks unless your under fifteen. Team of the week played in blue at Portman road on Saturday. 1

