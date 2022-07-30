Burns in Team of the Week
Monday, 15th Aug 2022 18:21
Town wing-back Wes Burns has been named in the League One Team of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over MK Dons.
The Welshman scored Town’s first goal, hit the shot which led to Marcus Harness’s second and was also involved in Conor Chaplin’s third.
Former Blues midfielder Paul Digby is also in the select XI having scored the winning goal for Cambridge United in their 2-1 home victory over Exeter City.
On-loan Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is included in the League Two Team of the Week for his debut performance for Leyton Orient as they beat Mansfield 1-0, the Tunisian international having created the game’s only goal.
Photo: Matchday Images
