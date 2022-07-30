Hirst Set to Sign New Leicester Contract But Town Still Keen

Tuesday, 16th Aug 2022 12:39 Town target George Hirst is reportedly set to sign a new deal with current club Leicester City before being sent out on loan to a Championship club. TWTD revealed in May that striker Hirst was being targeted by the Blues with discussions between the clubs having been ongoing throughout the summer. Portsmouth were keen to take the 23-year-old on another loan, Hirst having spent 2021/22 at Fratton Park, while Championship sides believed to include Blackpool and Blackburn are also understood to be keen. Now, the Portsmouth News is reporting that Hirst, who has a year left on his current deal, is to sign a new contract with the Foxes with the plan then that he is loaned to a Championship side for 2022/23. However, TWTD understands Town remain interested in signing the former England U17s, U18s and U19s international on a permanent basis, but with other strikers also on their list of potential recruits prior to the September 1st deadline. Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. Since signing for the Foxes the 6ft 3in tall frontman, who played alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes with the Young Lions, has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before last season’s spell at Pompey in which he netted 15 times, all after the start of November.

Photo: Reuters



cressi added 12:47 - Aug 16

Let him go elsewhere

Get somebody who wants to be here , Not done enough career wise to break the bank 8

Cookiscooking added 12:50 - Aug 16

he would fit in so nicely with our team. Not sure how much hes valued at but i think we should dip in the bank, also hes only gonna go up in value so lets get him if possible..

1

billlm added 12:53 - Aug 16

Please move on, if he wanted to be here he would have been here by now, 4

BossMan added 12:54 - Aug 16

It's Celina all over again. Move on to another target and use the money saved on Celina to improve the available budget for the number 9 position. 5

cressi added 12:56 - Aug 16

Cookiscooking

Why will he go up in value

A season like he had at Rotherham and his value will plummet

Just a unknown quantity to be fair 3

bluesteal74 added 13:02 - Aug 16

I think we need to move on if we have other target's 3

herfie added 13:07 - Aug 16

Possible mind games to force our hand to offer more money. An inevitable - if unwelcome - reality of today’s transfer environment.



Pretty sure MA will not be sucked in to a not so subtle tactic, and move swiftly on. There will be other targets, not least from outside the UK goldfish bowl!



Anyway, if we can continue scoring goals throughout the team then the need to recruit may not be as pressing. COYB! 2

IpswichRising added 13:14 - Aug 16

Hirst is obviously more interested in money than having a career in football, it is surely obvious to everyone that Leicester are not going to play him and just trying to increase his sale value, I have never liked Leicester anyway, horrible club with a horrible manager. Move on now and get somebody in who wants to play for Ipswich -2

BlueBlood90 added 13:16 - Aug 16

Time to move on from this one. I hope we have a solid back up plan in mind and we didn't put all our eggs in one basket. As good a start as we've made it's pretty obvious that we could still really benefit from adding a top striker. 1

Class_of_81 added 13:22 - Aug 16

I’d still take Macca Bonne over him. Until Macca had some personal issues around Xmas he was everyone’s cup of tea. He loves the town and for me is not just a goal scorer but a clever hard working player. Remember he “IS” one of our own, and not just here for the money. 2

Suffolkboy added 13:29 - Aug 16

KM will have a plan ,and know ‘his ‘ man ‘or men ; we can be certain there is a First , and Second ( maybe even a Third ) line of approach to fulfil any and all of ITFC requirements .

COYB 0

runningout added 13:47 - Aug 16

seems like a case of “if Ipswich think he is a decent player” Maybe we should hang to him for a bit. 0

hyperbrit added 13:52 - Aug 16

his personal issues were that he couldn't beat the offside trap and missed "sitters" consistently. Haven't heard about anything else until now so please explain.. -1

hyperbrit added 13:53 - Aug 16

Bonne I meant...sorry. 0

Europablue added 13:59 - Aug 16

cressi I don't know how much it is down to him wanting to come or not. Ultimately it's up to Leicester, and from their point of view it would be good from their player to step up to the Championship rather than come to us. If I were him I'd rather break into the Leicester team than move to Ipswich. Why would anyone but an Ipswich fan be desperate to play for us? 0

hyperbrit added 14:10 - Aug 16

Leicester is skint and will take the best offer imo..it's not rocket science.Town is in a much better bargaining position than it was a year ago based on the results so far. Beat Bolton and their stock goes up another click or two. 1

