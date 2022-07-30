U21s Open Season With Victory Over Wigan

Tuesday, 16th Aug 2022 17:24 Town’s U21s got their Professional Development League Two South season under way with a 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Portman Road this afternoon. Goals from Fraser Alexander, Gerrard Buabo (pictured) and Tawanda Chirewa saw the Blues, who topped the division last season, come from behind having been a goal down at the break. Chris Sze gave the Latics the lead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute with Alexander levelling four minutes after the restart via a deflected shot. Striker Buabo made it 2-1 to the Blues in the 61st minute when he turned home Matt Ward’s right-wing cross, then Chirewa sealed the victory with a spectacular 20-yard strike with 13 minutes left on the clock. Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander, Stewart, Kabongolo, Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Chirewa, Nwabueze (Siziba 58). Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Page. Wigan: Mooney, Lloyd, Dwyer, Carragher, Hughes, Smith, Brennan, Sharif (Mitchell 86), Stones, Sze, Adeeko. Subs: Watson, Adams, Chentouf, Rodwell-Grant.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



backwaywhen added 17:30 - Aug 16

Shame these are no longer at Portman Road with a seat and decent view , can’t be bothered to go to Playford Rd and stand on the touch line for nearly 2 hours ……… 0

backwaywhen added 17:31 - Aug 16

Just saw it was at Portman Rd lol ….. Dam they said it was at Playford Grrrrrrrr 0

Linkboy13 added 17:50 - Aug 16

Well deserved win for the young u21s after a close first half against a older looking Wigan side. Highlight of the game being Chirewa's cracking goal from 20yards picking the ball up just outside of penalty box holding off challenges and then whipping the ball into the corner of the net. Matt Ward is a player that impresses me a lot good pace runs with the ball very well and more importantly prepared to do his defensive work. Number 4 I think that's Alexander showed up well with some strong driving runs from midfield. Hudson was very disappointing first half and looked like he might have got a bit of a roasting at half time was much better second half and made some good runs forward and had a hand in the third goal. 1

bobwya added 18:11 - Aug 16

Great win but what am I missing - PDL South- Wigan? 0

beachcomber added 18:31 - Aug 16



There are 2 u/21 leagues at our level - north and south. South currently has 9 teams including us. We play the other 8 teams twice in the season, one at home and one away.

North currently has 10 teams in total - we play each of them once in the season - 5 at home and 5 away - probably the other way round to last season's venues.

The north league does the same format.

At end of season there are playoffs between top 2 in each league to get an overall winner.

Hope that helps.

Link - if it works bobwya - this always seems to cause confusion.There are 2 u/21 leagues at our level - north and south. South currently has 9 teams including us. We play the other 8 teams twice in the season, one at home and one away.North currently has 10 teams in total - we play each of them once in the season - 5 at home and 5 away - probably the other way round to last season's venues.The north league does the same format.At end of season there are playoffs between top 2 in each league to get an overall winner.Hope that helps.Link - if it works https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/professional-development-league/st 0

beachcomber added 18:33 - Aug 16

link doesn't seem to work - does this work? https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/professional-development-league/st 0

backwaywhen added 18:46 - Aug 16

Beachcomber where was the game played ? Portman or Playford. 0

beachcomber added 18:51 - Aug 16

This was a good game and sides closely matched although we had the edge right through. Their penalty was against the run of play and we showed good character to come back. Humphreys and Alexander in midfield were very strong - not many misplaced passes at all by either of them - and Alexander took his chance to get us back on terms. Buabo's was a wonder goal and Chirewa's was class too! Ward is super-quick and lost his man several times - shame he didn't pick up a goal for his efforts.

All in all a great start to the season. Well done lads. 0

beachcomber added 18:53 - Aug 16

backwaywhen - this one was played at Portman Road. I think we have to play at least 2 at the main stadium - otherwise at the training ground.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments