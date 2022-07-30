U21s Open Season With Victory Over Wigan
Tuesday, 16th Aug 2022 17:24
Town’s U21s got their Professional Development League Two South season under way with a 3-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Portman Road this afternoon.
Goals from Fraser Alexander, Gerrard Buabo (pictured) and Tawanda Chirewa saw the Blues, who topped the division last season, come from behind having been a goal down at the break.
Chris Sze gave the Latics the lead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute with Alexander levelling four minutes after the restart via a deflected shot.
Striker Buabo made it 2-1 to the Blues in the 61st minute when he turned home Matt Ward’s right-wing cross, then Chirewa sealed the victory with a spectacular 20-yard strike with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander, Stewart, Kabongolo, Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Chirewa, Nwabueze (Siziba 58). Subs: Cullum, H Barbrook, F Barbrook, Page.
Wigan: Mooney, Lloyd, Dwyer, Carragher, Hughes, Smith, Brennan, Sharif (Mitchell 86), Stones, Sze, Adeeko. Subs: Watson, Adams, Chentouf, Rodwell-Grant.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Forest Green Rovers - 06/08/2022 by scants_itfc_88
First three points on the board but we don't make it comfortable for ourselves.
Viewpoint: Bolton Wanderers 30/07/22 by scants_itfc_88
So another season of high hopes and expectations has begun. We always say ‘something’ feels different as we go into a new season.
McKenna's Marvellous Hybrid Formation by DanLyles
“I don’t speak to players a lot about 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 or 3-5-2 and think it’s about them understanding their roles and responsibilities on the pitch, as well as the spaces we want to attack and where to defend.”
The Cashless Debate by ThatMuhrenCross
Ipswich Town Football Club's decision to move towards a "cashless" Portman Road next season has proved to be a more controversial topic than first expected, not only on the TWTD Forum and comments section, but also across social media and in conversations between fans.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]