Leigh, Aluko and Jackson Start at Burton
Tuesday, 16th Aug 2022 18:58
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes to his team for this evening’s game at Burton Albion.
Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson come into the starting line-up with Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench and Wes Burns absent from the 18.
Town could start with Marcus Harness moving to wing-back with Jackson and Aluko playing off central striker Freddie Ladapo.
Burton make two changes from the team which drew 4-4 at Accrington on Saturday with Terry Taylor and Deji Oshilaja coming into the side for one-time Town academy youngster Calum Butcher, who drops out of the 18, and striker Victor Adeboyejo, who is on the bench.
Burton: Sinisalo, Brayford (c), Borthwick-Jackson, Oshilaja, Hughes, Ahadme, Keillor-Dunn, Smith, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Hamer. Subs: Garratt, Powell, Onyango, Adeboyejo, Lakin, Moult, Castro.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Leigh, Evans, Morsy (c), Aluko, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Davis, Vincent-Young, Edwards, Chaplin, John-Jules. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).
