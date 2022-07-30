Leigh, Aluko and Jackson Start at Burton

Tuesday, 16th Aug 2022 18:58 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes three changes to his team for this evening’s game at Burton Albion. Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson come into the starting line-up with Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin dropping to the bench and Wes Burns absent from the 18. Town could start with Marcus Harness moving to wing-back with Jackson and Aluko playing off central striker Freddie Ladapo. Burton make two changes from the team which drew 4-4 at Accrington on Saturday with Terry Taylor and Deji Oshilaja coming into the side for one-time Town academy youngster Calum Butcher, who drops out of the 18, and striker Victor Adeboyejo, who is on the bench. Burton: Sinisalo, Brayford (c), Borthwick-Jackson, Oshilaja, Hughes, Ahadme, Keillor-Dunn, Smith, Shaughnessy, Taylor, Hamer. Subs: Garratt, Powell, Onyango, Adeboyejo, Lakin, Moult, Castro. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Leigh, Evans, Morsy (c), Aluko, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Burgess, Davis, Vincent-Young, Edwards, Chaplin, John-Jules. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Billysherlockblue added 19:03 - Aug 16

Looks an interesting line up. I like leigh. Tough game interesting evening ahead💙 1

PrrrromotionGiven added 19:05 - Aug 16

Got to put at least two past their defence given their shocking performances thus far. Should be enough to see us to 3 points... 0

BossMan added 19:06 - Aug 16

Chaplin was our most fouled player last season by a mile and gets dropped against a side who we expect to be physical which seems strange especially after a performance on Saturday which many of us rated as MoM. He must wonder what he has to do to please KM as never been given a run of starts. Obviously we don't have all the facts as fans that the coaches have but seems a strange one. -2

Tractorboy1985 added 19:08 - Aug 16

Pleased for Leigh and Aluko to get a start! Jackson… this is your last chance lad! McKenna has shown so much faith in you.. now it’s time to deliver! Burns must have picked up a knock Saturday! Shame! For me its KVY for Burns.. weird line up but in McKenna we trust.. let’s keep the momentum going! COYB 5

Edmundo added 19:08 - Aug 16

Clearly some fatigues here given the heat on Saturday. Good idea to rest a few: it's a squad game these days. 3

braveblue added 19:11 - Aug 16

Manager team selection and tactics superb on Saturday. Let’s try to stay positive and just support him. Even if he gets the odd one wrong! 0

therein61 added 19:11 - Aug 16

It is after all a squad game and those coming in have a chance to push for a place in what will be a test of our ability to stand up and be counted as Burton certainly like impose themselves on the opposition C.O.Y.B. 0

hyperbrit added 19:12 - Aug 16

tiredness equals possible injuries...save Chaplin and Burns for less dirty teams. 0

NthQldITFC added 19:13 - Aug 16

Football's not really about a run of starts these days BossMan, it's much more of a squad game. 1

SickParrot added 19:13 - Aug 16

As Burns isn't in the 18 (he must be injured) I'm surprised that Chaplin isn't starting, especially if Harness is moving to wingback. I think we may now

struggle to create chances. Hope I'm wrong. 2

cat added 19:21 - Aug 16

If Jackson performs like he did when he came on last Saturday then he’ll score tonight, end of! 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:22 - Aug 16

I would have left Harness up front and put KVY……….



But then they say the worlds best manager sit in the stands with a pie and a pint or in this case watching the match on ifollow from my sofa 3

gosblue added 19:24 - Aug 16

Very fluid line-up I think we could see a back 4, 3 or even 2 at various parts of the game. On paper it looks 4-2-1-2-1 but who knows? Probably a back 3 as usual. 0

jas0999 added 19:26 - Aug 16

Let’s hope there isn’t an offer in for Burns …



Still looks a very strong team, more than good enough to get three points. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 19:40 - Aug 16

well i hope Jackson does something to justify his place, i know some see things in him , and i will get marked down , but just dont see it .

