Burton Albion 0-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 10:16 Highlights of last night's 1-0 victory at Burton Albion via the club's YouTube channel.

leftie1972 added 10:36 - Aug 17

Them blummin backpasses nearly give me a heart attack! Good finish and a good win. Probs one we didn’t deserve but will happily take it! COYB 2

