Police to Speak to Burton About Walton Missile Incident
Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 10:43
Staffordshire Police say they will speak to Burton Albion about the incident in the second half of last night’s 1-0 Town win at the Pirelli Stadium in which keeper Christian Walton appeared to be struck by a missile thrown from a section of the home support.
Walton required treatment following the 64th-minute incident and subsequently was spoken to by referee Ben Toner.
After the match, a number of Town fans drew the incident to the attention of the police via their Twitter account.
Walton was one of the Blues’ top performers as Kieran McKenna’s side made it three wins in the last three league games to go a point clear at the top of the table.
Photos: Matchday Images/Pagepix
