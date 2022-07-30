Police to Speak to Burton About Walton Missile Incident

Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 10:43 Staffordshire Police say they will speak to Burton Albion about the incident in the second half of last night’s 1-0 Town win at the Pirelli Stadium in which keeper Christian Walton appeared to be struck by a missile thrown from a section of the home support. Walton required treatment following the 64th-minute incident and subsequently was spoken to by referee Ben Toner. After the match, a number of Town fans drew the incident to the attention of the police via their Twitter account. Walton was one of the Blues’ top performers as Kieran McKenna’s side made it three wins in the last three league games to go a point clear at the top of the table. I'll speak to the club and find out what happened and whether the referee reported it. Thanks for bringing it to our attention — Police_BAFC (@Police_BAFC) August 16, 2022

Photos: Matchday Images/Pagepix



johnwarksshorts added 10:59 - Aug 17

Hope they find who was responsible and take appropriate action. A cowardly act which could have resulted in serious injury. This sort of behaviour seems to be creeping back into football, the Colchester game a good example, with their fans damaging seats and throwing them. 5

SamWhiteUK added 11:09 - Aug 17

I wonder if Burton have considered going cashless in their ground? Lol 0

Karlosfandangal added 11:13 - Aug 17

Johnwarksshorts



Fully agree



Watched it on ifollow and watching some of the crowd so called fans from both sides you can clearly see hand jesters and you could clearly see what they were saying. Don’t understand why football fans are so nasty towards other people they don’t even know.



Even on here some of the comment towards fellow fans who are just viewing an opinion is unbelievable, I guess that is just the way of the world these day.



My nephew keeps asking me to take him to a game but really not sure I should 4

tivo added 11:14 - Aug 17

I was very surprised that post the incident, and after the item was passed to the 4th Official and head steward there was no change in manning behind the goal. No extra stewards were moved there nor police.



Considering the far corner of the Ipswich fans had about 12 police and a similar number of stewards for the whole game it seems a bit strange than an area with an actual incident occurring would not be suitable for placing redundant resources. 1

itsonlyme added 11:18 - Aug 17

Karlos- take your nephew to a game at PR. You get swearing and gestures in walks of life not just football games. Sadly you can’t protect them all the time. The games at PR are normally exciting and hectic but that’s the fun of it. I’m sure he will enjoy it immensely. 1

ipswichone added 11:22 - Aug 17

Bloody disgusting behaviour 1

ThaiBlue added 11:31 - Aug 17

Should not be hard to find the burton fan who threw the object at walton as there was only 12 at the match. 0

