Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers
Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 11:10
Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of the start of their FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign this weekend.
The Tractor Girls host Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon aiming to get their season off to a winning start.
Wing-back Summer Hughes is now the club’s number three following Eva Hubbard’s exit over the summer, while Bonnie Harwood (pictured), who skippered the team in the absence of the injured Blue Wilson for much of last season, moves from 16 to five having played at centre-half rather than midfield during pre-season.
Academy players Megan Wearing and Nia Evans have been given numbers 20 and 23 respectively, while Sara Smith-Walter will wear 22.
Ipswich Town Women Squad Numbers
1 Sarah Quantrill
Photo: Ross Halls
