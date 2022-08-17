Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers
Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 11:10

Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of the start of their FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign this weekend.

The Tractor Girls host Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon aiming to get their season off to a winning start.

Wing-back Summer Hughes is now the club’s number three following Eva Hubbard’s exit over the summer, while Bonnie Harwood (pictured), who skippered the team in the absence of the injured Blue Wilson for much of last season, moves from 16 to five having played at centre-half rather than midfield during pre-season.

Academy players Megan Wearing and Nia Evans have been given numbers 20 and 23 respectively, while Sara Smith-Walter will wear 22.

Ipswich Town Women Squad Numbers

1 Sarah Quantrill
2 Maria Boswell
3 Summer Hughes
4 Blue Wilson
5 Bonnie Horwood
6 Lucy Egan
7 Natasha Thomas
8 Abbie Lafayette
9 Maddie Biggs
10 Eloise King
11 Anna Grey
12 Olivia Smith
13 Nina Meollo
14 Zoe Barratt
15 Lucy O'Brien
16 
17 Sophie Peskett
18 Kyra Robertson
19
20 Megan Wearing
21 Sarah Brasero-Carreira
22 Sara Smith-Walter
23 Nia Evans
24
25
26 Leonie Jackson


Photo: Ross Halls



