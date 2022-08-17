Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers

Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 11:10

Ipswich Town Women have announced their squad numbers ahead of the start of their FAWNL Southern Premier Division campaign this weekend.

The Tractor Girls host Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon aiming to get their season off to a winning start.

Wing-back Summer Hughes is now the club’s number three following Eva Hubbard’s exit over the summer, while Bonnie Harwood (pictured), who skippered the team in the absence of the injured Blue Wilson for much of last season, moves from 16 to five having played at centre-half rather than midfield during pre-season.

Academy players Megan Wearing and Nia Evans have been given numbers 20 and 23 respectively, while Sara Smith-Walter will wear 22.

Ipswich Town Women Squad Numbers

1 Sarah Quantrill

2 Maria Boswell

3 Summer Hughes

4 Blue Wilson

5 Bonnie Horwood

6 Lucy Egan

7 Natasha Thomas

8 Abbie Lafayette

9 Maddie Biggs

10 Eloise King

11 Anna Grey

12 Olivia Smith

13 Nina Meollo

14 Zoe Barratt

15 Lucy O'Brien

16

17 Sophie Peskett

18 Kyra Robertson

19

20 Megan Wearing

21 Sarah Brasero-Carreira

22 Sara Smith-Walter

23 Nia Evans

24

25

26 Leonie Jackson





Photo: Ross Halls