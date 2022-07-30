Bonne's QPR Future in Question

Wednesday, 17th Aug 2022 15:19 Former Town loanee Macauley Bonne’s QPR future appears in question having been left out of their squad for last night’s 1-0 defeat to Blackpool with manager Mick Beale not ruling out his exit before the transfer window closes on September 1st. Bonne, who spent last season with the Blues, his hometown club, scoring 12 times, had been a used sub in the West Londoners’ three previous Championship games and started their Carabao Cup tie against his former club Charlton. Quizzed on why the striker was left out of the 18 last night, Rangers manager Beale said the former Colchester man has dropped below 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong in the pecking order. “Macauley was just not selected,” Beale told West London Sport. “I think the impact of Sinclair means when you’re looking at your bench, obviously you’re allowed seven and one’s a goalkeeper, maybe two to cover defensive positions, two for midfield and two up the park. “I chose to go with young Sinclair over him. Macauley’s had a really good pre-season, we have a really good relationship, everything’s clear and out in the open with Macauley and where he stands in the squad. “I just feel at the moment that Sinclair earnt the right and certainly with his impact at the weekend I thought it was the right decision and I think we saw that with his performance.” Quizzed on the likelihood of Bonne, who has a year left on his contract, moving on before the transfer window closes, Beale added: “I think if the right offer comes along for any of our players in this window they could move. That’s the situation we’re in as a club. “It comes down to whether Macauley is going to be happy. In a few weeks everybody is going to be fit, hopefully, and there’s going to be a lot of competition for places. I think in the next two weeks there might be one or two players knocking on the door.” Town are on the lookout for another striker ahead of the deadline with Leicester’s George Hirst having been a target throughout the summer. As reported yesterday, the Foxes are understood to have offered the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster a new contract with a view to sending him out on loan to the Championship. We understand the Blues are still interested in signing Hirst on a permanent basis but with that deal now appearing less likely to go through have alternative options under consideration. As TWTD reported last month, if the Blues are forced to look elsewhere for another striker then it isn’t impossible that Bonne could come into their thinking.

PioneerBlue added 15:22 - Aug 17

He’s coming home isn’t he 0

BurleysGloryDays added 15:23 - Aug 17

Work rate, desire, strength, class, a proven goal scorer - a tactical option playing off the shoulder of Freddie instead of having to lead the line, for me it's a big yes yes yes. 0

Europablue added 15:25 - Aug 17

It's a definite yes for me too. Get him in for reasonable money and you know that he will give his all! 0

KernewekBlue added 15:32 - Aug 17

Other strikers may be a better option IMHO.



Whilst he did well when he first came in on loan, his goals tailed off towards to the end of last season, so consistency may be a problem over a whole campaign.



KMcK & Ashton will have identified other potential targets so let's see what happens. I trust them, now the club has a clear vision and decent backing, to go in for the right people who will complete the jigsaw for this great club of ours.



The process is really starting to bear some fruit now and the acquisition of players seems to be going well. With everyone on the same page, pulling in the same direction and hungry for success, I have a good feeling about this league season and our ability to get back to The Championship by whatever means.



COYB 7

TexacoCup added 15:33 - Aug 17

I would be happy to see Bonne back here - with the caveat that McK thinks he fits into our system. If he returns it'll mean just that and that would be exciting. 2

ploughman added 15:35 - Aug 17

I'm not convinced he's the answer. The heart likes the idea, local boy made good etc. However, I can't help feeling that we could / should be able to do better.

4

Doc_Albran added 15:40 - Aug 17

He is not the answer to the 20 goal a season striker discussion (which I'm not sure we need).



Totally get he's an Ipswich lad and would give his all, but he is not the goal machine that people are arguing for. He can score goals (but offers less than Harness, Chaplin and Burns) and harries defenders (which Ladapo is doing very effectively at the moment), but I've also never seen a player be offside as much.



Plus the goals he did score at the start of last season, he missed twice as many sitters.



I don't think he's game is suited to how we play now (hence minimal goals after McKenna joined) and I would have preferred we kept Piggott than bring him in.



I would love to be proved wrong and for him to join and be a success, but he doesn't get anywhere near our current starting 11 at the moment and any additions should be competing for a starting spot. 2

Paperboymatt added 15:40 - Aug 17

He has passion, desire, work rate a good football brain fairly quick & technically good. It's his boyhood club whom I'm sure he has unfinished business with now, you could go and spend loads more on someone and they don't produce. The striker seems to be The thing we need right now & I personally think his instincts are still greater than what we have & if you can spend the money on Leif then they can afford Bonne & also had the issue of service before but it's improved a lot...it has to be worth a go town 2

Help added 15:42 - Aug 17

Celina did not come back so who knows? 0

inghamspur added 15:42 - Aug 17

Not good enough for us I'm afraid 1

Europablue added 15:47 - Aug 17

Doc_Albran I believe that the 5 sub rule totally changes the dynamics of team selection and squad pecking order. Of course, you still want to be the player who gets 90 minutes, but a lot of our attacking players are going to be expected to expend have a shorter more intense shift. I would say that it is well worth it to get a player in who is for coming on with 30 minutes to go to with fresh legs against a tired defense. Bonne could fill that role. It's interesting that we left his number vacant. 0

Europablue added 15:48 - Aug 17

Help Not bringing Celina back was a good choice for the balance of our squad. Harness is a much better fit. 0

masetheace added 15:48 - Aug 17

Started well - faded badly - goodbye and thanks !! 1

Pessimistic added 15:50 - Aug 17

Bring him back! Macauley Bonne is one of my all-time favourite Town players, and I would dearly love to see the prodigal son return to Portman Road - where he belongs! 0

Linkboy13 added 15:53 - Aug 17

We need to be signing players that have the ability to play in the championship and Bonne has proved at QPR he not up to it. Im not into this one of our own sentimental clap trap we need to set our sights higher. 3

Barty added 15:59 - Aug 17

Don't want him back 1

Europablue added 16:03 - Aug 17

Pessimistic Just for the romance of a home-town hero, I'd love to bring Boone back. His goals at the start of last season were so much more meaningful. He's proven that he can do it at this level. Whether he is compatible with KM is another matter. Having said that. If he didn't have the Ipswich connection, he'd be a definite no for me.

I'd love to see him back, then again there might be a reason why I'm not the manager ;) 0

ohjimmyb added 16:04 - Aug 17

Bring him home! 1

BlueRuin69 added 16:18 - Aug 17

Yes from me, come home Bonne Coyb! 0

