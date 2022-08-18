McKenna: Good Feedback From Wellens on El Mizouni

Thursday, 18th Aug 2022 16:25 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says he’s already had some good feedback from Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens regarding loanee Idris El Mizouni. TWTD revealed that the Tunisia international was set to join the League Two O’s a week ago with the move confirmed last Friday. The 21-year-old made his debut for one-time Town loanee Wellens at Brisbane Road the following day and picked up the assist for the winning goal as Orient beat Mansfield 1-0, and the Paris-born schemer again played the full 90 minutes as the East Londoners drew 1-1 at Swindon on Tuesday. “I’ve had some good feedback already from Richie Wellens about Idris’s character and quality, and obviously we’ve seen his games so far, so it’s a really good start for him. “I’m delighted that he’s been able to go straight into the team and get his minutes and hopefully now he’ll get a real consistent run of league minutes as a central midfielder that he hasn’t really had so far in his career. “And if he does that, he’s definitely a player who has potential to go further and the possibility of being part of the club going forward. “So, a good start for him and even though now it’s very early days, his feet are on the floor and he’s got to keep that level up.” 😍 @CharlieKelman0 is up and running!



Superb work from @idris92__ to start the move and find his man 💪



