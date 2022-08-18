McKenna: Good Culture Has Led to Clean Sheet Record

Thursday, 18th Aug 2022 16:53 Boss Kieran McKenna was delighted to learn that his side’s league clean sheet total is higher than the number of goals they have conceded since he took over as boss in December last year with Christian Walton’s performances in goal one of the reasons for that record. Town have kept 15 League One clean sheets and have conceded only 14 goals during his time at Portman Road. “It’s a good stat, I didn’t know that one,” he said. “That’s pleasing because you don’t get that without a good culture in your group to work very hard. “You don’t get it without a good level of organisation and commitment and also for us you don’t get it if you’re defending a lot. “Tuesday night [at Burton was] slightly different but in general it shows we’re managing to control games well and control possession well and keep the ball far away from our goal. “That gives us a good base to pick up points and we want to keep doing that, we want to keep scoring and creating more goals and if we do both of those things together then we’ll be in a really position, of course.” Walton made two outstanding saves at the Pirelli Stadium, an early double stop when the Brewers seemed certain to score, and a block with his feet in the second half. “We’ve spoken before about Christian, and rightfully so,” McKenna said. “He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and really humble professional and I firmly believe he’s got scope to really keep improving. “I think he’s signed at the right club at the right age where he can climb, we hope, with this football club and certainly has the potential to go much, much higher in his career as we think that potential is shared with the football club. “I think he’s in the right place, in the right team working with a really, really good goalkeeper-coach in Rene [Gilmartin], who has built a really good rapport and trust with him. “They’ve got a fantastic relationship off the pitch that is helping Christian to develop and I think beyond that the credit has to go to Christian for how he applies himself and how he’s given himself the best chance to make the most of his career.”

Photo: Pagepix



