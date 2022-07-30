McKenna: Harness Humble and Hungry to Improve

Thursday, 18th Aug 2022 17:18 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says goal-a-game forward Marcus Harness has settled into the squad really well since joining from Portsmouth and is very humble and hungry to improve. The 26-year-old signed from Pompey for a fee understood to be around £750,000 just over a month ago and has hit the ground running with three goals in his last three league games as the Blues have topped the League One table. Only Colby Bishop, who joined the Hampshire side following Harness’s departure, has scored more in the division so far this season. “He’s lovely lad. We do a lot of reference checks before somebody comes in and we did that with him and no one ever has a bad word to say about him as a person,” McKenna said. “Very humble, very hungry to improve and do better, and he’s fitted into the group really well. “There’s a big adjustment for him in terms of the style of play and the training programmes here, so he’s adapting to that and continuing to adapt to that, both on the training pitch and in matches. “But the primary thing I think he’s shown on the pitch is the main ingredient that he can offer to us, his ability to arrive in goalscoring positions and finish in a variety of different ways. “He’s really bringing that to the team and I think his all-round game will continue to improve and develop over his time with us.”



Photo: Matchday Images



BossMan added 17:25 - Aug 18

More by luck than judgement we ended up losing out on Celina and landing a player who is contributing so much more. It looked like he wasn't happy with KM for taking off on Tuesday but don't blame him having scored. A very impressive start to his time at Portman Road. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:34 - Aug 18

On the field carries always much more of a threat than BC , and looks to be strong and a willing worker in every way .Very interesting to read KM ( just like MM ) emphasises the character and background homework to the ITFC recruitment programme !

We shall be going places with this sort of ethos .

COYB 0

