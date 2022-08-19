More Than 5,000 iFollow Passes Sold For Burton

Friday, 19th Aug 2022 09:20

Town sold 5,356 domestic iFollow match passes for Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium in addition to the 1,580 supporters who made the trip to Staffordshire.

The Blues’ highest match pass total was the 6,075 sold for the 4-0 away win at Gillingham last season, Kieran McKenna’s second match in charge, which was the most sold in League One at that point during the campaign.

Domestically, fans can watch midweek League and EFL Trophy fixtures on iFollow this season, while supporters based abroad can stream all games aside from any match screened live in the UK on Sky Sports or by an international broadcaster.

Town are in the final year of their iFollow contract with the Blues set to move to their own in-house TownTV next summer which will also provide a streaming service.

That move will also see the club develop a new club website and app with the current site provided by EFL Digital, as part of the same agreement as iFollow.





