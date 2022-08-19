U18s Host Wigan

Friday, 19th Aug 2022 09:57

Town’s U18s host Wigan Athletic at Playford Road in their opening home game of the season on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues got their season off to a winning start at Peterborough last weekend when they won 2-0 with Nico Valentine (pictured) and Jack Manly the scorers.

This season, fans are allowed back at Playford Road having been unable to attend games played at the training ground since the start of the pandemic.





Photo: TWTD