Stockwell and Wilson on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 19th Aug 2022 11:01

Blues legend Mick Stockwell and Tractor Girls club captain Blue Wilson will be joining the regulars on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at Montgomery Waters Meadow ahead of the game against Shrewsbury.

Long-serving Stockwell, who made more than 500 appearances for the club, was a key man in the 1991/92 Second Division title-winning team and was a regular in the Premier League years which followed and part of George Burley’s squad which won promotion in 2000.

Wilson will be speaking ahead of Ipswich Town Women’s opening FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture of the season against Portsmouth at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm).

Will table-topping Town beat the Shrews? Can the Tractor Girls defeat Pompey? Will there be a double title celebration at the end of the season?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photos: Action Images/Ross Halls