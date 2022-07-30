Edmundson Buys Kit For Disability Team
Friday, 19th Aug 2022 14:51
Blues centre-half George Edmundson has bought and presented a home strip to the Ipswich Town Disability Team.
The 25-year-old took part in a training session with the team a couple of months ago and has purchased them the kit for the season ahead which he presented, along with teammate and Ipswich Town Foundation trustee Conor Chaplin, on Thursday evening at Portman Road.
“I went to one of their sessions that [Disability Liaison Officer] Lee [Smith] runs in the community and I fell in love with the lads really, they were all buzzing,” Edmundson told the club site.
“I think Mark Ashton says it all the time, we’re trying to be a community club and I don’t think it matters if it’s the first team, the women’s team, the disabled team, I feel we’ve got to be professional and that means when they go to games turning up in the same kit as us. I think it’s something we have to strive for and do.”
To find out more about the Ipswich Town Disability Team, visit the Ipswich Town Foundation website.
Photo: Matchday Images
