Football Content Awards 2022 Nominations Open

Nominations are now being taken for the Football Content Awards 20212.

Fans can nominate their favourite Town podcasts, vloggers, bloggers, websites - cough!- or general football media in numerous categories via the Football Content Awards website, on Twitter or Instagram prior to the closing date of Sunday 4th September.

The finalists will be announced at midday on Monday 19th September before voting opens with Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for every category.

Last year, TWTD was nominated in the Best Club Content Creator - Football League section.

The Football Content Awards started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed. TWTD was a finalist in the Best Forum category in 2014.





