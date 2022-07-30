Ndaba Joins Burton On Loan

Friday, 19th Aug 2022 15:23 Blues central defender Corrie Ndaba has joined League One Burton Albion on a season-long loan, TWTD having revealed the Brewers’ interest in the 22-year-old earlier this month. The Dubliner spent last season on loan with Salford in League Two before returning and spending pre-season with the Town first team and signing a new contract which runs to the summer of 2025. Richard Keogh’s recent recruitment from Blackpool has allowed the Blues to send Ndaba out for another spell during which he will gain further senior experience. “He's a defender that fits the criteria - he will fit in like a house for us," Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told his club's official website. “He has a lot of good attributes and we're grateful to Ipswich for allowing us to have him on loan.” Ndaba added: “I'm delighted to be here, ready to go and I'm excited for the new challenge. “The main thing is getting games and experience in this league. A few clubs were interested but when I spoke to the gaffer here, it just felt right. “What he expects from a player and a person corresponds with me as a person - so as I say, I'm really excited for the challenge ahead!” The former Republic of Ireland U21 call-up could make his debut for the Brewers, who Town beat 1-0 on Tuesday, when they take on Port Vale at home. We understand Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock and League One Fleetwood also showed interest in the left-sided defender. NEW SIGNING ✍️



Burton Albion Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Corrie Ndaba on loan from @IpswichTown for the remainder of the 22/23 season!



Welcome, Corrie! Read more from our new signing here.#BAFC



👇👇👇 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) August 19, 2022

irishtim added 15:34 - Aug 19

Good for him. One for the future. 0

OliveR16 added 15:37 - Aug 19

Maybe a couple of their first half misses on Tuesday were part of the deal? 0

