Five Changes For Town at Shrewsbury

Saturday, 20th Aug 2022 14:17 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made five changes from the team which won 1-0 at Burton on Tuesday for this afternoon’s game at Shrewsbury. Cameron Burgess, Kane Vincent-Young, Leif Davis, Conor Chaplin and Tyreece John-Jules all start with George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson, Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench. There is still no place in the 18 for Wes Burns, who suffered a groin injury in the warm-up ahead of last week’s 3-0 home win against the MK Dons, or Dominic Ball, who is not quite ready to return from the ankle problem he suffered in pre-season. Burgess will be at left centre-half with Davis the wing-back on that side and Vincent-Young on the right with Chaplin returning as one of the number 10s alongside Marcus Harness, who has scored three goals in his last three league games, behind John-Jules, who is the lone central striker. Shrewsbury’s XI includes former Blues loanee Matthew Pennington at the heart of the defence. Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy (c), Pennington, Udoh, Pyke, Bayliss, Dunkley, Nurse, Shipley, Dacosta, Flanagan. Subs: Moore, Bowman, Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Craig, Barlow. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, John-Jules. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh, Edwards, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).

Photo: Matchday Images



johnwarksshorts added 14:21 - Aug 20

Squad rotation. COYB. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:22 - Aug 20

imo a better line up, shame about Burns , really need him playing.Tough game ahead, most will accept a draw away from home, hope for a win .COYB 4

Suffolkboy added 14:30 - Aug 20

Go for it boys !

COYB 1

Linkboy13 added 14:30 - Aug 20

I thought there might be 3 changes Chaplin, Davis and Burns coming back in, but 5 bit of a shocker. Burns being injured can't be helped. Edmundson is a rock at the back for us although he was not at his best at Burton the same can be said of Wolfenden. McKenna was obviously not happy with the defensive display at Burton. Hope im wrong but Walton could have another busy afternoon but i trust McKenna's judgement he works with the players day in day out COYB. 2

Billysherlockblue added 14:33 - Aug 20

I agree . I thought wolfie could be dropped today as he makes big errors although he is good to play out of the back. 0

blueboy1981 added 14:35 - Aug 20

Squad Rotation in Division 3 … !!!

We’ll see if it works by May 23 ?? - personally I think it’s wrong, and only pretending we are something we are not.

Let’s just hope it works, but there will never be a better results package available at this level than sticking with a Winning Team.

This is typical of Premiership thinking, not Division 3 …. !!! - only a very few Premiership Managers / Coaches believe in squad rotation even at their squad strengths !!

4

Len_Brennan added 14:44 - Aug 20

If we score early I think we'll be fine, but the longer we go without a goal the more difficult it will get to break down a tough defensive unit. I'm a bit nervous today, but we should still have enough quality to win & Ladapo from the bench will change our attacking threat as they tire. 0

billlm added 14:45 - Aug 20

I agree blueboy, first three games was the same side apart from burns who's injured it should be that side, Lambert tinkered and looked what happened, 0

PrrrromotionGiven added 14:46 - Aug 20

Well the squad rotation will be described as canny if it works and naive if it doesn't. Let's see. 1

Edmundo added 14:47 - Aug 20

Can see Edmundson is still coming back after a big lay off. Right side needs attention if Burns not fit, and KVY offers more options than Jackson at RWB. Otherwise we are used to the front 3 players being rotated. It's an 18 man game nowadays, with so many subs. 1

BLUETEL added 14:47 - Aug 20

IMO, he shuffled the pack slightly, got a couple of injuries to cover and set out a team to cope with Shrewsbury's tactic's and beat them ... he seems to be very thorough in how the opposition is set out and how they play ... we will see ??? 0

Mariner1974 added 14:48 - Aug 20

blueboy1981 - Still got the knives out for McKenna after the Colchester loss? you and your friends DaGremoid, Bossman & RobsonWark, would have him hung, drawn and quartered by now if you had it your way. Waiting for him to trip up again, so you can go on the attack. 0

