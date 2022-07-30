Five Changes For Town at Shrewsbury
Saturday, 20th Aug 2022 14:17
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made five changes from the team which won 1-0 at Burton on Tuesday for this afternoon’s game at Shrewsbury.
Cameron Burgess, Kane Vincent-Young, Leif Davis, Conor Chaplin and Tyreece John-Jules all start with George Edmundson, Kayden Jackson, Greg Leigh, Sone Aluko and Freddie Ladapo dropping to the bench.
There is still no place in the 18 for Wes Burns, who suffered a groin injury in the warm-up ahead of last week’s 3-0 home win against the MK Dons, or Dominic Ball, who is not quite ready to return from the ankle problem he suffered in pre-season.
Burgess will be at left centre-half with Davis the wing-back on that side and Vincent-Young on the right with Chaplin returning as one of the number 10s alongside Marcus Harness, who has scored three goals in his last three league games, behind John-Jules, who is the lone central striker.
Shrewsbury’s XI includes former Blues loanee Matthew Pennington at the heart of the defence.
Shrewsbury: Marosi, Leahy (c), Pennington, Udoh, Pyke, Bayliss, Dunkley, Nurse, Shipley, Dacosta, Flanagan. Subs: Moore, Bowman, Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Craig, Barlow.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Vincent-Young, Evans, Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin, Harness, John-Jules. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Leigh, Edwards, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton).
