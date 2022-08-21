John-Jules: I Think Our Quality Showed

Sunday, 21st Aug 2022 10:00 by Blair Ferguson Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules felt Town's hard work and quality showed throughout their comfortable 3-0 away win at Shrewsbury. The 21-year-old netted his and Ipswich's first goal in the 22nd minute on his first league start for Kieran McKenna's side. The forward’s hard work to win the ball back near the halfway line before going on a solo run and applying a calm finish typified Ipswich's approach and quality so far this season. Speaking about the performance, his first goal for the club and the fans, John-Jules said: “I think it was a good team performance overall. I think we all worked hard for each other, we all went the extra yard and I think our quality showed in the end, and it was good to get the three points. “Before the game we said we have to start quick and it's important in these games to stamp your authority and get control. I think we all did that together really well. “It was good [to get my first goal]. I'm just trying whenever I'm called upon to do the best I can for the team and get three points, and a goal today was perfect, so that's all that matters. “We started the game very sharp and we knew we had to do that from the start and work hard for each other. “I've just tried to win the ball back for the team and I've managed to make some space in the box and score, so that's the most important thing, that we get the three points, and I've helped the team and that's great. “It was a good goal, but first and foremost, it was the three points. And I think we all worked so hard together as a team, and I think we deserved it. “I think the celebration just shows the team spirit in the group and I think everyone was happy for me. I think if we can keep that team spirit throughout the season, it'll be fine. “The fans have been class. They've been following us everywhere. Even Burton felt like a home game, it was incredible. We're so happy the fans are cheering us on and supporting us the whole time.”

As one of seven forward options, John-Jules is vying for a place in Town's most competitive area of the pitch and for the first time started as the central striker against the Shrews. With more game-time the twice-capped England U21 international thinks he will continue to contribute and improve in the role. “It was good and I enjoyed it. It has been a long time since I've played number nine, but I'm just happy to be on the pitch with the team and help them as much as possible,” he said. “There's always improvement and everyone can always improve. I think the more games I play and the more confident I get, you'll see improvement. “It's just building my character and building my experience in the league. I think the more games I play, the better I'll get and just trying to help the team as much as possible. “I think I've come on and made an impact, but the most important thing is the team have been playing very well, we've got four wins on the bounce and we need to continue that run. “As you can see, there are a lot of different scorers, Chappers [Conor Chaplin] got one today, and Jacko [Kayden Jackson] his first, and obviously Marcus [Harness] has got a few, so, everyone is chipping in and getting behind each other. “The momentum is definitely massive and we've got to take it on to the next week and go again.” 💪 Win it back.

💥 Drive forward.

🧊 Drop the shoulder.

👌 Finish.



Superb from @tyreecejj9 to open the scoring yesterday! #itfc pic.twitter.com/lg2VRl0ySz — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 21, 2022 John-Jules says his teammates have done much to help him settle into what’s a close-knit group since he joined the club in July. "From the moment I came in, Sam Morsy, the captain, has been excellent with me,” he explained. “He's taken me under his wing, shown me everything and talks to me every day. “Some of the other lads like Conor Chaplin and everyone really, I think we're such a close family and such a close team. “I think day by day, I'm learning from every single one of them and if I can implement that in my game and take it on in my career, I'm sure I'll do good. “We've got a very good squad and I think we are all a family, so we all understand how we're not going to play every single minute. Everyone is getting behind everyone and there is a good spirit in the camp. “I think it's just we're all a team and we all know what we have to do. Whether the gaffer picks us or not on a Saturday or Tuesday, we'll all be behind each other and all support each other, so it's a good relationship we've got. “We all know our roles and we know what we have to do for the team, and start from the front. So everyone is positive and supportive and it's great.” It maybe isn't coming as a surprise to John-Jules that he fits in so well at Town because of the groundwork he did before arriving. For him, the style of play is similar to his parent club and suits him well. “I did my research, I watched a couple of games and I spoke to the gaffer, and we both had a similar plan, so I thought it was the right fit. “This style of football is similar to Arsenal, so I think it suits my play very well and I'm just trying to help the team as much as possible.” He says the Gunners keep in contact with him while not being too obtrusive: “They talk a lot, but I think they just let me get on with it. Obviously we have conversations here and there but it’s good to hear from them.” Town have had a number of players with famous relatives over the last few years, ex-full-back Jordan Spence’s wife is actress Naomi Scott, while Sone Aluko’s sister is former England international Eni. John-Jules is another with his uncle the actor Danny John-Jules, famous for his roles as The Cat in Red Dwarf and Officer Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise. Does his uncle take an interest in his career? “Yes, I speak to him here and there but we’re both busy guys so we just get on with our professions. Might we see him at Portman Road in the near future? “Who knows, I might have to bring him to a game one day, we’ll see!”

Photos: TWTD/PagePix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments