Ipswich Town Women 0-3 Portsmouth Women - Match Report
Sunday, 21st Aug 2022 20:14 by Richard Woodward
Ipswich Town Women’s Pompey hoodoo continued as the Tractor Girls fell to a disappointing 3-0 opening day defeat at home to the south-coast side, who they failed to beat last season.
Joe Sheehan’s team lined up in identical fashion to last week’s impressive away friendly victory at Wolves with a back three in front of keeper Sarah Quantrill of Maria Boswell, Bonnie Horwood and Abbie Lafayette.
Attacking pace was provided in the wide positions by Summer Hughes and Anna Grey, while Kyra Robertson, Eloise King and Sarah Brasero-Carreira made up a midfield trio with Zoe Barratt and Natasha Thomas leading the line.
The first chance of note fell to Thomas on 15 minutes. A deep cross from Boswell looped out to Grey wide on the right, who trapped the ball neatly before playing Town’s number seven in on goal. Fortunately for the visitors, a covering defender managed to get back and deflect Thomas’s effort narrowly wide for a corner.
Minutes later, midfielder Robertson went down after challenging for the ball deep inside the Pompey half. After trying to run off the knock, she too was subbed - with youngster Nia Evans making her league debut.
The momentum dramatically shifted in their favour though just before half-time.
A foray forward down their left-hand side led to a corner, which was looped over by Danielle Rowe and headed in at the far post by Dani Lane.
A second almost followed soon after from Sophie Quirk, but she got her angles wrong and powered an effort high and wide.
The winger drove forward on 57 minutes, turning defence to attack. She sent Thomas through one on one with keeper Haughton, but sadly the Town forward could only thread a bobbling effort agonisingly the wrong side of the far post. That miss was to be punished five minutes later.
The 20-year-old winger, who signed from second tier club Charlton in the summer, added a third shortly afterwards, cheekily finishing at close range after an initial Portsmouth corner wasn’t fully cleared.
The serious-looking injuries to Biggs and Robertson will not have helped Sheehan’s youthful side’s mindset in that respect. However, Portsmouth were effective in their approach and ultimately deserved the victory, even if a three-goal margin didn't really tell the whole story.
This, coupled with two potentially serious injuries picked up in today’s defeat (along with existing absences), only increases the pressure to bring in reinforcements.
Town: Quantrill, Boswell, Horwood (c), Lafayette (Smith 67), Hughes, Robertson (Evans 36), King, Grey, Brasero-Carreira, Barratt (Biggs 16), Thomas. Unused: Meollo, Wearing. Att: 520.
